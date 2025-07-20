Jurassic World Rebirth Day 16 India Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's movie grows by excellent 85 percent on 3rd Saturday; Nets Rs 3.50 crore
Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, is holding its ground despite new found domestic competition at the India box office.
Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and others, had an excellent 85 percent growth on 3rd Saturday at the India box office, as it collected Rs 3.50 crore. Clubbed with its collections over the first 15 days, the total collections of Rebirth stand at Rs 78.10 crore and it should be standing at little around Rs 82 crore net by the end of the weekend.
The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Jurassic World: Rebirth Are As Under
|Particulars
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 50.45 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 22.30 crore
|3rd Friday
|Rs 1.85 crore
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 78.10 crore net in 16 days
Note: The collections don't include the 3D handling charges
Jurassic World: Rebirth Is A Hit In India; However, It Is Not The Franchise's Prime
While Jurassic World: Rebirth is not the best performing Jurassic film in India, it is atleast better than Dominion. It may most likely also go past Fallen Kingdom, though it may likely fall short of Jurassic World (2015). The franchise is past its prime in India, but the perfornance of Rebirth atleast assures that it is alive and kicking. Jurassic Park's adjusted net India collections may be close to Rs 250 crore, and thus one would expect atleast Rs 150 crore from new films of this franchise, if not more.
Rebirth will fall around 40 percent short of the mark, but that doesn't absolve it of a hit verdict. Hopefully, if there is a major revamp to the franchise with higher stakes and conflicts, we may get back the prime days of the franchise.
Jurassic World: Rebirth Chases Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning To Be Hollywood's Highest Grossing Indian Film
Jurassic World: Rebirth heads to be the highest grossing Hollywood movie of 2025 so far in India, chasing Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. F1 is also chasing Tom Cruise's action-thriller in India, but Rebirth will likely take the first spot.
Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres
