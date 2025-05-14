Box Office: As Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu locks June 13 release, here’s a look back at his biggest hits

As historical Telugu fiction, Hari Hara Veera Mallu officially locks its theatrical release for June 13, anticipation builds around it. Because this could be another major money-spinner for Superstar Pawan Kalyan. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, is a lavish period action drama featuring Pawan in the role of a heroic outlaw during the Mughal era. With Niddhi Agerwal as the female lead, the film has been in the making for a while and finally seals the release date. And now, it's worth revisiting how Pawan Kalyan's track record at the box office has been unique.

Be it blockbusters or average reviews, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's films almost always translate into strong ticket sales. Take Gabbar Singh (2012) for instance, a remake of Bollywood blockbuster Dabangg. Directed by Harish Shankar, this mass flick turned into a mega-hit, giving a break to his 10-year flop streak.

Attarintiki Daredi (2013) followed with another box office storm, grossed huge, even after being leaked before release. The film directed by Trivikram was labeled as an industry hit back then. After a series of some average-grossers later, he came with Agnyaathavaasi (2018), under Trivikram's direction again. Despite lukewarm reviews, managed a huge opening weekend, proving Pawan’s star power again.

Later in 2021, his Vakeel Saab arrived post-pandemic and revived the theatrical scene in Telugu states. Despite ticket pricing controversy in Telugu states, it clocked over Rs 120 crore gross from the global box office. The film is a remake of Bollywood's talked about flick, Pink. Then in 2022, Bheemla Nayak (2022), a remake of a Malayalam film, showed strong commercial stamina at the global box office with over Rs 130 crore gross.

Even his 2023 film BRO, though received with mixed talk for his portrayal of Time God, made a respectable Rs 100 gross box office mark. Thanks to his screen presence and loyal fanbase, it recovered well, though some losses were reported.

Now, his lineup includes three massive projects, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG (also known as #OG) directed by Sujeeth, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh helmed by Harish Shankar. Surely, Pawan Kalyan is set to dominate the box office conversation yet again.

