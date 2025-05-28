Hari Hara Veera Mallu USA Premiere Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan starrer records USD 83,000 in pre-sales, full-fledged booking yet to begin

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is gearing up for release soon. The Telugu action-adventure movie, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna, has recorded good pre-sales in a limited opening in the USA, with 15 days still in hand.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu bags USD 83K of pre-sales in the USA

Bankrolled by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu clocked a solid pre-sales of USD 83,000 at the USA box office. The movie sold over 3000 tickets in 500 plus shows across 160 locations. As of now, only a few regal locations have opened the advance booking. The full-fledged pre-booking is expected to open in the coming week, along with AMC cinemas.

Co-starring Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Aggerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, the period drama is slated for release on June 12th, 2025. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly completing the patch work of the movie these days. It is expected to be a treat for the fans.

Set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire, the movie explores the brave story of Veera Mallu, with Pawan Kalyan playing the titular role. The movie experienced several delays in production due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Pawan Kalyan's political commitments. The initial portions of the movie were reportedly shot by Krish, while the rest was helmed by Jyothi Krishna.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will mark the return of Pawan Kalyan to the big screen after two years. He was last seen in Bro, directed by Samuthirakani. The 2023 released fantasy comedy film failed to meet expectations. All eyes are now on the box office performance of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor also has two more films in the pipeline- They Call Him OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

