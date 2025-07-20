Superman set to enter USD 400 million at worldwide box office at the end of second weekend; James Gunn directorial continues to draw audience

Starring David Corenswet as the main lead, Superman has been running in theaters for more than a week. Released on July 11, 2025, the American superhero movie is based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. Helmed by James Gunn, Superman is all set to earn USD 400 million worldwide.

Superman collects USD 194.4 million in the US, USD 337.2 million worldwide

Backed under the banners of DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company, Superman is performing quite well at the box office and continues to draw audience globally. The David Corenswet starrer collected USD 194.4 million in the United States till Friday.

It fetched USD 142.8 million in international markets. James Gunn's latest helmer recorded a cume collection of USD 337.2 million at the global box office.

Particulars Gross Collections Domestic USD 194.4 million International USD 142.8 million Worldwide USD 337.2 million

Superman to enter USD 400 million club in global markets

Superman is all set to cross the USD 400 million mark at the global box office by the end of second weekend. Going by its excellent performance, the American superhero flick is expected to earn USD 250 million in domestic markets and USD 160 million internationally.

Produced by DC Studios, Superman has emerged as a blockbuster in the US/Canada. Due to the strong hold in domestic markets, it will zoom past USD 600 million globally.

All you need to know Superman (2025)

Superman is the first film in the DC Universe (DCU). It has received positive reception among cinephiles worldwide. The film stars Hollywood actor David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman. It also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced in key roles.

Superman is competing with Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1: The Movie at the global box office.

Superman In Theatres

Superman plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

