Why was G-Dragon’s Übermensch concert in Malaysia ‘frustrating’? All about ‘unfair’ treatment of local fans and scalping issues

K-pop legend G-Dragon recently held his two-day Übermensch concert in Kuala Lumpur on July 19 and 20. The show marked a major event for fans, especially those in Malaysia who had been eagerly awaiting his comeback. But despite the impressive stage production and G-Dragon’s star power, the weekend ended on a bitter note for many local fans.

G-Dragon’s KL concert faces scalping controversy

Even before the concerts began, ticket sales had drawn controversy. It’s due to alleged scalping and difficulty for local fans to purchase tickets. Organiser Star Planet attempted to tackle the issue by re-releasing a limited number of tickets. However, the move only stirred fresh concerns when fans noticed unusual patterns at the venue.

Once the gates opened, attendees observed numerous empty seats, raising eyebrows given that the event was officially sold out. Fans pointed to the possibility that scalpers, unable to resell tickets, had caused these gaps in the audience.

Further fuelling suspicion was the sight of many VIP lanyards left untouched at the registration counter. They were still unclaimed even after the show had started. Although those empty spots were eventually filled, many fans believe they were occupied by foreign buyers rather than locals. It deepened frustration over how tickets were allocated.

G-Dragon’s Malay moments fall flat

K-pop fans are known to celebrate idols who make the effort to speak in their local language. It’s often a highlight of any K-pop show in a foreign country. But during G-Dragon’s concert, his attempts to connect with the audience in Malay were met with a noticeably muted response.

Some fans speculated that the lack of energy could be due to the fact that many in attendance didn’t understand the language. This may again point to the heavy presence of non-local fans in the crowd. For a region known for its loud and passionate fan base, the subdued atmosphere felt out of place.

G-Dragon’s team comforts tearful fans outside Malaysia show

As is common during sold-out concerts, several fans chose to gather outside the venue to experience the event from afar. However, this time, the scene turned emotional. Viral TikTok videos showed fans chanting and booing, calling on staff to open the doors so they could catch even a glimpse of the show.

What made it even more emotional was the reported appearance of G-Dragon’s team. They approached the crowd to collect supportive messages for the artist. Many fans, some in tears, shared heartfelt notes. They expressed both their love for G-Dragon and their sadness at not being able to see him perform live.

The clips touched fans across the internet, with many calling out the organisers for not doing more to accommodate local supporters.

No response yet from G-Dragon concerts’ organisers

As of now, Star Planet Malaysia has not released an official statement regarding the allegations and backlash. While G-Dragon’s performance was praised for its creativity and stage presence, the overall concert experience left a sour taste for many. Fans now hope that if G-Dragon, or BIGBANG as a full group, return to Malaysia, the event will be better organised.

