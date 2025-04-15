Bobby Deol admits dad Dharmendra didn’t want his kids to mingle with film industry: ‘wo chahte the ki humey...'

Even though Bobby Deol is the son of legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, he had a very middle-class upbringing. Oftentimes, the Animal star has spoken about his simple childhood and how he wasn’t allowed to mingle with others from the industry. Recently, Bobby revealed that his dad would never let him attend any star kids’ party. In fact, the senior star didn’t want his kids to be in touch with those in the industry. Read on to know why!

Unlike the youngsters of today, Bobby Deol didn’t attend star-studded parties or went out socializing with his industry friends as a kid. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the Ek Badnaam Aashram actor admitted that his father, ace actor Dharmendra, never wanted them to mingle with the film industry because he thought Bollywood was superficial. “Toh wo chahte the ki humey banawatipan se door rakhe (He wanted us to stay away from anything superficial)” stated Bobby.

Deol further added that whenever there was a star kid’s birthday, his papa would never let them go. But now he tells him that he shouldn’t have done that because at that time, he really wanted to go. But since he wasn’t allowed back then, it has now become a habit and he doesn’t think too much of it.

In the same interview, the actor admitted that they never had an environment like the film industry. In fact, they had a simple household and they would never have parties at home or talk about films. The Housefull 4 actor stated that they lived a very normal life and were never influenced by the film industry.

The only exposure he had to the industry was when he saw his father received a lot of love. “Whether I’d go on a set or see people crowding outside our home, I’d always be surprised by that phenomenon,” Bobby recalled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Alia Bhatt's upcoming YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha. Bobby will be playing an antagonist in the Shiv Rawail directorial.

