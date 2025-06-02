Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: Where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s historical action film after its theatrical run

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most hyped-up upcoming Telugu films. The historical action thriller starring Pawan Kalyan is set to be released in June, and audiences eagerly wait for every glimpse and update shared by the makers from time to time. Here’s everything you must know about the film’s OTT release, post-theatrical run.

Advertisement

Where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu

After completing its theatrical run, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was made by the OTT platform back in March 2024.

Sharing a poster of the movie, the post on OTT giant's official X handle read, “A revolutionary tale of Veera Mallu, the outlaw to rebel against the Mughal empire. #HariHaraVeeraMallu available post-theatrical release.”

Official teaser and plot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The makers of the film are yet to unveil the official trailer of the upcoming war action saga. However, they had dropped an intriguing teaser of the movie, which captivated hearts and intrigued audiences in no time.

It promised to narrate the great tale of a leader and rebel who commanded power over everyone else.

Coming to the plot, it is set in the Mughal era and navigates how a rebel and outlaw named Veera Mallu fulfills his task of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the ruling Mughals.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead, along with Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Aggarwal, Satyaraj, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil and more.

It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna and is produced under the banner of Mega Surya Production. MM Keeravani has composed the musical score of the movie.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Nayakan to Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi: 10 Mani Ratnam films with Ilaiyaraaja’s musical score