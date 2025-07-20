Superman Day 9 India Box Office: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's film observes good 80 percent growth from Friday BUT...

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and others, grew by a good 80 percent from 2nd Friday to net Rs 3 crore on its 2nd Saturday. Clubbed with its first 8 day collections, the total of the James Gunn directorial stands at Rs 37.40 crore. By the end of the 2nd weekend, Superman should be standing at a number of over Rs 40 crore net.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Superman Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 32.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 1.65 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 37.40 crore in 9 days

Note: The numbers exclude 3D handling charges

Superman's Collections In India So Far Are Underwhelming; To Cross Rs 40 Crore Net On Day 10

The total collections of Superman after 9 days are slightly underwhelming. The movie should have been doing significantly better than what it is doing. In the weekdays, the day-on-day collections of a 3 and a half week old film, F1, should be higher. Jurassic World: Rebirth, over its 3rd weekend, is already ahead and that's enough proof of the superhero film's underperformance in India. As things stand, a Rs 50 crore net finish is what is expected from Superman. Even that depends on how the film reacts once Fantastic Four: First Steps releases.

Superman Is Doing Exceptionally In The Domestic Markets

Superman is performing better in the domestic markets. It has crossed USD 200 million in US/Canada on 2nd Saturday and is heading for a lifetime of USD 375 million or so. The global collections of the David Corenswet film shall have crossed USD 400 million by the end of its second weekend, setting the movie well for a lifetime cume of over USD 600 million.

Advertisement

Given how DC has been losing credibility over the last few years, these are really appreciable numbers. If James Gunn propels DCU in the right direction, the brand will get back the dedicated following it once enjoyed. There surely is a lot of scope left in this Comic Book brand.

Superman In Theatres

Superman plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

ALSO READ: Superman Week 1 India Box Office: James Gunn's DC superhero flick stands at below-par Rs 32.75 crore after 7 days