Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (May 30 to July 6): 3 new series and movies to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

The week is surely about to get over but the excitement it brought along with it in the form of the OTT releases is not over yet. This week (30 June to 6th July) is packed with exciting releases like Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life and more. The audience can enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime and more this week.

1. Kaalidhar Laapata

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Platform: Zee 5

The film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrit Kaur, Zeeshan Ayyub and others was released on July 4, 2025. This is the story of a man who suffers from a mental illness and hence becomes a burden on his 2 younger brothers. They then decide to leave him in the Kumbh Mela so that he can never return.

From there begins his journey of self-discovery. Kaalidhar meets Ballu, who teaches him how to see life with positivity and also helps him meet his lost love, Mira.

2. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Release Date: July 4

Platform: Sony LIV

This web show is based on the book Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassins by Anirudhya Mitra. It revolves around the true story of the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May 1991 by the LTTE, a Sri Lankan separatist group. A Special Investigation Team led by the CBI started their intense operation after a meticulously planned suicide bombing at an election rally in Tamil Nadu.

The show offers quite a dramatic and hard-hitting behind-the-scenes look into an incident that shook the world.

3. Thug Life (Hindi)

Release Date: July 3

Platform: Netflix

Thug Life is a crime drama set against the backdrop of 1994 Delhi. Kamal Haasan and his brother belong to a gangster team that killed a newspaper vendor accidentally in a violent shootout. Later, he adopts the dead newspaper vendor’s son and raises him to be powerful like him. After he gives his power to the boy, he gets betrayed by him.

