TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Zion.T’s private Jeju date photos go viral, fans call out ‘privacy invasion’

TWICE’s Chaeyoung and soloist Zion.T have been quietly dating for over a year. They kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight until now. The couple were confirmed to be in a relationship in early 2024. They found themselves back in the headlines after unverified photos of them on a beach in Jeju Island began circulating online.

The images were reportedly taken by a passerby without the pair’s knowledge or consent. It showed them dressed in matching black outfits while enjoying what appeared to be a quiet moment by the sea.

In one image, Zion.T was seen snapping a photo of Chaeyoung, while others depicted the two walking side by side. At first glance, the scene appeared wholesome and romantic, sparking supportive reactions from fans pleased to see the couple still together. But as the images spread further, so did concern.

Chaeyoung, Zion.T date pics spark fan backlash over idol privacy

Despite the heartwarming nature of the pictures, many fans were quick to express anger and disappointment over the breach of privacy. Social media platforms were flooded with comments condemning the unauthorized photos. This was especially troubling given Chaeyoung’s long-standing discomfort with invasive attention.

The TWICE member has previously spoken about her need for personal space and how she values freedom in her private life. This makes the leak of these intimate moments even more upsetting for her supporters.

What was meant to be a simple getaway has now become a debate about the boundaries between celebrity and civilian life. Many are questioning whether the public has gone too far in its obsession with idol relationships.

A look back at their relationship timeline

The relationship between Chaeyoung and Zion.T first came to light in April 2024. South Korean media outlet SWAY reported that the two had been dating for six months. According to insiders, they were introduced by a mutual friend and quickly grew close through their shared interests.

The couple's chemistry was reportedly strong from the start, with both preferring casual, everyday outings over flashy public displays. Their relationship was confirmed within hours by JYP Entertainment. The agency issued a brief statement acknowledging the romance and asking fans to support them.

Despite a 10-year age difference, Chaeyoung being 24 and Zion.T 34 at the time, their bond was well received by the majority of fans. Public sightings of the two were rare but always respectful, and until now, they had managed to stay out of controversy.

