As Song Kang celebrates his 7th year in the entertainment industry, it's time to reminisce about the versatile actor's journey. The artist started his journey in the world of acting with The Liar and His Lover, where he was cast in a supporting role. The show premiered on March 20, 2017, marking the artist’s first step into the South Korean entertainment industry.

From heartwarming romances to intense dramas, Song Kang has graced our screens with his talent and charisma. Currently, he is one of the most sought-after actors, and any drama or movie he appears in becomes a hit. Let's take a look back at some of his most memorable roles that have left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

6 Song Kang’s best K-drama roles

1. Love Alarm

In the 2019 K-drama Love Alarm, Song Kang takes on the role of Hwang Sun Oh, a handsome and popular high school student entangled in a love triangle. Set in a world where a mobile app notifies users if someone within a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them, the series follows Hwang Sun Oh's complicated relationships with his childhood friend Kim Jo Jo and his best friend Lee Hye Yeong. As the Love Alarm app disrupts their lives and relationships, he navigates the challenges of love, friendship, and identity.

Alongside Song Kang, the series features a talented cast, including Kim So Hyun and Jung Ga Ram. The show is based on the webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye Young and developed by Jiyoung Park.

2. Navillera

Released in March 2021, Navillera is based on the webtoon of the same name, written by Hun and illustrated by Ji Min. Song Kang portrays Lee Chae Rok, a young and talented ballet dancer struggling to pursue his passion amidst financial hardships and family expectations. Chae Rok forms an unlikely bond with Shim Duk Chul, an elderly man who dreams of learning ballet late in life. As they embark on this journey together, Chae Rok finds renewed inspiration and purpose, while Duk Chul discovers the courage to pursue his lifelong dream.

Song Kang and Park In Hwan take up the lead roles along with Na Moon-hee, Hong Seung-hee, Jo Sung-ha, and more. Han Dong Hwa, directs the series.

3. Forecasting Love and Weather

Released on February 12, 2022, the series follows Lee Si Woo as he navigates the challenges of his career while also dealing with personal struggles and romantic entanglements. Song Kang takes on the role of Lee Si Woo, a passionate and ambitious young man who works as a weather forecaster. Set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Seoul, his life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Jin Ha Kyung, played by Park Min-young, a talented meteorologist with a contrasting approach to forecasting. As they clash and collaborate in their professional lives, their relationship gradually evolves, blurring the lines between love and competition.

4. Sweet Home

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by terrifying monsters, the story follows Hyun Soo, played by Song Kang, a high school student haunted by his tragic past. After losing his family in an accident, Hyun Soo moves into a rundown apartment building, only to find himself trapped inside when a mysterious phenomenon transforms the residents into monstrous creatures. Amidst the chaos, Hyun Soo must confront his inner demons and fight for survival alongside other survivors. Song Kang's portrayal of Hyun-soo captivated audiences with its depth and intensity, showcasing his range as an actor.

5. Nevertheless

In Nevertheless, Song Kang takes on the role of Park Jae Eon, a charming and enigmatic art student who becomes entangled in a complex romantic relationship with the protagonist, Yoo Na Bi. Released in 2021, the series is based on the webtoon of the same name by Jung Seo, which follows the tumultuous journey of Na Bi and Jae Eon as they navigate the uncertainties of love, desire, and commitment. Alongside Song Kang, the cast includes Han So Hee, Chae Jong Hyeop, Lee Yul Eum, and Lee Ho Jung, among others.

6. My Demon

Song Kang stole the spotlight with his role in his latest K-drama, My Demon, released in 2023. The story follows a 200-year-old demon, Jeong Gu Won, whose powers are transferred to a chaebol heiress, Do Do Hee, played by Kim Yoo Jung. However, to get his power back, he must enter a contract marriage with Do Do Hee so she can inherit her mother’s inheritance. The chemistry of the lead couple elevates the storyline, making the K-drama one of the most popular ones that year.

Song Kang is set to enlist in the South Korean military to fulfill his compulsory duty on April 2, 2024. Until his return, one can catch up on the amazing shows he has done throughout the seven years of his career. Which of Kang’s roles is your favorite?