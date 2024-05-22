Jennifer Garner is not ready to be an empty nester. The star’s daughter Violet who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck recently graduated high school.

The actress recently posted on social media showing how her reaction to her daughter’s graduation. Read more to see Jennifer Garner’s reaction to her daughter’s graduation.

Jennifer Garner cries at daughter’s graduation

Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violent recently graduated from high school. Jennifer shared pictures of herself at her 18-year-old’s graduation. The carousel post featured multiple pictures of the actress shedding tears.

One of the pictures showed Jennifer crying and applauding at the venue where the ceremony likely took place. Another picture also shows the star wiping her tears with a tissue while she sits in an airplane seat.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣)," the caption accompanying the pictures read. The post also featured a video of Garner crying on a flight and talking to the camera. "What are we gonna do? How are we gonna make it?" the actress is seen saying in the clip.

Garner opened up about Violet going off to college when she appeared as a guest on Live with Kelly & Mark. The star spoke about how “exciting” the prospect of Violet going off to college is. She revealed that her daughter was handling the situation like a “champ” despite the stress that comes with it.

She also shared how her daughter has been “totally in charge” of the situation. Jennifer revealed that she has not had to follow up with Violet about anything. She spoke about how proud she is of her daughter and called her a “self-starter.”

Celebrities react to Jennifer Garner’s post

Gwyneth Paltrow is experiencing the emotional rollercoaster of sending off her son Moses sympathized with Garner in the comments. “I’m sooooo with you ❤🩹,” Paltrow wrote.

Reese Witherspoon chimed in while commenting, “Oh honey ... I know. You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs.”

Rachel Zoe shared her experience by writing “Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong 💪.”

Jennifer shares her daughter with her ex-husband Ben Affleck . The couple got married in 2005 and decided to part ways in 2018. They share their children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel from their marriage.

