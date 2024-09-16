76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Debicki, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Win Big
Elizabeth Debicki wins her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Princess Diana in The Crown. She beat out strong competition, as she bags her first award.
Liza Colón-Zayas gets emotional after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for The Bear. She beat out Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett, raising the winning streak for her show.
The night belongs to The Bear as Jeremy Allen White wins Best Actor in a Lead Role, Comedy, proving his standout performance as Carmy. The actor thanks his family, the showrunners, and his teammates for the honor.
What is Rita Ora up to? It looks like she’s sneaking a surprise visit to her husband, Taika Waititi.
Billy Crudup wins his second Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. The competition included Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Jack Lowden, and Jonathan Pryce.
On the menu is Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear winning his second consecutive Emmy for Supporting Actor. The show, with 23 nominations, also won awards for guest acting, casting, and technical categories.
Hosts Eugene and Dan Levy nailed their Emmy monologue with sharp wit and playful jabs, including a funny nod to The Bear and a clever intro for Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building.
Meryl Streep and Kevin Huvane arrive, bringing the smiles and glitz.
Selena Gomez stuns in a sleek black outfit, looking elegant, poised, and effortlessly graceful.