76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Debicki, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Win Big

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Main Yahaan Hoon vocalist Udit Narayan bows down in front of legendary singer Asha Bhosle proving respect never goes out of style; WATCH

Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seek divine blessings as they perform Ganpati Visarjan Aarti together with family; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha cutely waves at paparazzi from airport, don’t miss her adorable interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor as they jet off for vacation: WATCH

'So Much Exciting Stuff’: Ginny & Georgia Star Antonia Gentry Teases Show’s Third Season

Kate Middleton’s Brother, James Reveals His First Thoughts About Prince William; Details Inside

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 co-actor Saiee Manjrekar opens up on criticism received for romancing elder star; 'Saw everything and I was like...'

Did Kate Winslet Insist On Having Female Director For Her Upcoming War Movie Lee? Here’s What Actress States

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan’s documentary celebrating family’s three-generation legacy set for December OTT release? Here's what we know

'Happy Kids’ Are Priority For Jennifer Lopez As She Grabs Lunch With Ben Affleck And Children Amid Spilt, Says Source