76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Debicki, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Win Big

Written by Anushka Solanki  |  Apoorva Rastogi Updated on Sep 16, 2024   |  06:13 AM IST  |  10.5K
76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]
Sep 16, 2024 06:16 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Jean Smart Has a Few jabs for her Winning Speech

Sep 16, 2024 06:10 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Her First Emmy

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Elizabeth Debicki wins her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Princess Diana in The Crown. She beat out strong competition, as she bags her first award.

Sep 16, 2024 06:06 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Liza Colón-Zayas Takes Home Her Deserved Due

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Liza Colón-Zayas gets emotional after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for The Bear. She beat out Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett, raising the winning streak for her show.

 

Sep 16, 2024 06:01 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Eve Belongs to The Bear- Jeremy Allen White Wins Best Actor In a Lead Role, Comedy

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

The night belongs to The Bear as Jeremy Allen White wins Best Actor in a Lead Role, Comedy, proving his standout performance as Carmy. The actor thanks his family, the showrunners, and his teammates for the honor.

Sep 16, 2024 05:57 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: What Is Rita Ora Upto?

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

What is Rita Ora up to? It looks like she’s sneaking a surprise visit to her husband, Taika Waititi.

Sep 16, 2024 05:54 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Billy Crudup Takes Home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Billy Crudup wins his second Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. The competition included Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Jack Lowden, and Jonathan Pryce.

Sep 16, 2024 05:52 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ebon Moss-Bachrach Bags Best Supporting Actor

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

On the menu is Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear winning his second consecutive Emmy for Supporting Actor. The show, with 23 nominations, also won awards for guest acting, casting, and technical categories. 

Sep 16, 2024 05:50 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: It's Time For the Awards

Hosts Eugene and Dan Levy nailed their Emmy monologue with sharp wit and playful jabs, including a funny nod to The Bear and a clever intro for Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building. 

 

Sep 16, 2024 05:49 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: It's Nicola Coughlan's World, We live in it!

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:47 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Brie Larson is simply Marvellous

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:46 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Reese Witherspoon is all Elle Woods vibes tonight

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:39 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ayo Edebiri is Pretty Inside Out, and We're Envious

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:37 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bold and Brilliant

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:35 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Lily Gladstone prefers a bold look!

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:32 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Only Marvelous in the Building, It's Meryl

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Meryl Streep and Kevin Huvane arrive, bringing the smiles and glitz.

Sep 16, 2024 05:28 AM IST
76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Jeremy Allen White got his chef-approved look for the night!

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:22 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Dr. Doom With Mrs. Downey Are All Smiles!

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:21 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Sofia Vergara arrives, dazzling in a stunning red gown

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Sep 16, 2024 05:17 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Selena Gomez Stuns in Black as Ever; Very Demure, Very Mindful

76th Primetime Emmy Awards [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Selena Gomez stuns in a sleek black outfit, looking elegant, poised, and effortlessly graceful.

