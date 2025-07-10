EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'She is very brutal' Why did Rajkummar Rao say this about his wife Patralekhaa?

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik is not too far from release. The actor is known for doing critically acclaimed movies and never fails to impress the audience. While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Rajkummar revealed his biggest critique is his wife Patralekhaa. In the interview, the actor spoke about his connection with his wife and mentioned how she is his go-to person for everything.

Why did Rajkummar Rao call Patralekhaa 'brutal'?

Rajkummar Rao was asked if he takes feedback from his wife, Patralekhaa. He told Pinkvilla, "Yes. Most of the time, she is my first audience for any of my work. Her feedback means a lot to me because I want her to feel good about whatever I have done. She is my most honest critique."

Upon being asked if Patralekhaa is brutal, Rajkummar said, "Yes, she is very brutal. She can brutally tell me that 'You were good, but the film was okay. Timepass.'"

Watch Rajkummar Rao's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Stree 2 actor added, "Most of the time it would match what I am feeling about it and what she is feeling about it. Same way, I also tell her very openly about what I feel about her work. Because you need very real people around you, otherwise if you only keep 'yes' man around you, then there's no growth."

Rajkummar Rao shares his thoughts on commitment

Rajkummar was asked about his thoughts on commitment and whether it is difficult or easy for him. Answering this, he expressed, "It's easy. I think once you find the right partner, then there's nothing more beautiful than that. It's very easy. It's not tough. It depends on you. What kind of person do you want to be? How you feel life? What's your purpose in life? So, in our case it's not difficult."

When asked if they work on their relationship, Rajkummar shared how he believes in taking "efforts" in his relationship and expressing love, but said that there's no thought on working upon it. He mentioned that his connection with Patralekhaa is very "natural".

The Maalik actor continued, "She is also my best friend. I used to call my mother for everything before she passed away, now it's Patra. I would call her about anything that happens in my lif. Any good thing, bad thing, new piece of information, I would call her the first.”

Speaking about Maalik, the movie is slated to release in theaters on July 11.

