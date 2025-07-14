Ram Gopal Varma REACTS to Deepika Padukone's demand for fixed shift hours: 'It depends on so many factors'

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit has caused a lot of controversy lately. The actress reportedly was not on the same page regarding an 8-hour work shift, which led to her sudden exit from the Prabhas starrer. And now, notable filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his thoughts on the matter.

RGV addresses Deepika Padukone’s demand for fixed work hours

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Ram Gopal Varma explained that when the matter is about fixed working hours, the matter should be between what the actor can do and what the director needs for his film.



In his words, “When it comes to having fixed shift timings for actors, I really think that it is an agreement between two people. Each of them has a right to say what they want, and the other one has a right to refuse.”

Ram Gopal Varma talks about factors influencing fixed work hours

Moving on with his statement, the filmmaker then discussed the conditions that need to be kept in mind when it comes to actors demanding fixed working hours.

He added, “...It depends on so many factors. The director might need a particular light. He might want some combination of another actor, or maybe the location is not available. There are too many factors which can factor in.”

When Rashmika Mandanna commented on Deepika’s working hours debate

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna had voiced her opinion on the ongoing controversy over Deepika Padukone’s dismissal of long working hours.

The Pushpa 2 starlet began by highlighting how matters like working hours should always be a part of clear communication between the actor and director before beginning to shoot.

Rashmika further added that when it comes to her, she’s ready to work all kinds of shifts, since she believes that is what her work demands of her.

In her words, “I do work in multiple industries, like the South – Telugu, Kannada, or Tamil, where we work 9 am to 6 pm. In Hindi, it’s a 9 am to 9 pm shift. I am open to both because this is what my film requires.”

