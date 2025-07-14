Box Office: Superman scores a decent opening weekend in India; James Gunn directorial collects Rs 24 crore

The James Gunn-directed Superman has scored decent results in its opening weekend in India, as the David Corenswet starrer has collected Rs 24.50 crore (GBOC: Rs 30 crore) in 3 days. The superhero saga opened at Rs 6.75 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 9.00 crore on Saturday, and a nominal dip to Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday. The film has done its best business in the urban centres, but unfortunately, the mass belts didn’t come on board over the weekend.

The national chains have contributed about 60 percent to the total business, and ideally, a superhero film on a cult character like Superman should have had this ratio around the 55 percent mark. Superman has appreciation, but it’s nowhere close to the global reception in India, as the weekend trend, especially on Sunday, was not as promising.

The David Corenswet starrer will be hoping for a good hold in collections on Monday, and then look to show strong trend in the second weekend, to reach a successful number in the long run. The business of Superman is also impacted due to the cluttered release window, with competition from across industries.

The biggest competitor for Superman came in the form of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India, as the dinosaur saga hit it out of the park with excellent jumps on Saturday and Sunday. Superman will be looking at first week business in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore, and then aim to get close to the half century mark by the end of second weekend.

Superman Day Wise Box Office Collections in India (NBOC)

Friday: Rs 6.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 9.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 8.75 crore

Total: 24.50 crore

