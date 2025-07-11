Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Review: Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey's efforts go in vain due to the film's sluggish screenplay and uninteresting conflict

Plot

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan tells the story of Saba (Shanaya Kapoor) and Jahan (Vikrant Massey). They meet on a train to Dehradun. Saba is a renowned theatre artist. She boards the train, blindfolded, to naturally prepare for the auditions of a movie where the protagonist is a blind girl, in the hill town of Mussoorie. Jahan's reason to board the Dehradun train is to look for inspiration in Mussoorie, for his next music album.

The seamingly blind Jahan helps Saba experience the world through her other senses. Not once does he reveal to Saba that he is blind. When Saba struggles to find a hotel for herself in Mussoorie, she moves into Jahan’s house. They grow close and develop feelings. But Jahan leaves mysteriously the day Saba is set to remove her blindfold.

Why does Jahan leave? Why does Jahan hide his truth from Saba? Do they reunite? If yes, do they hit it out this time? Watch the movie to find the answers.

What Works for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan shines in its visuals. The scenic beauty of Mussoorie is captured beautifully. The cinematography makes every frame feel alive. The music is another highlight. Songs like Nazara and Alvida are soulful and stay with you. The playback songs, along with the cover versions of the playback songs sung by Vishal Mishra, blend well with the story.

The performances feel genuine, even if they lack polish. The chemistry between Saba and Jahan seems to carry an innocent charm. The film’s attempt to explore a unique relationship dynamic between a blind person and someone temporarily experiencing blindness is appreciable.

What Doesn’t Work for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’s biggest issue is its length. It feels unnecessarily stretched and dragged. The screenplay is monotonous and lousy. The story meanders to hold attention. It doesn’t offer anything new to the romance genre.

The second half turns overly dramatic, leaning into clichéd filmy moments. This shift, strips away the realism built early on. The narrative lacks spunk, and key plot points feel underdeveloped. The emotional depth promised by the premise doesn’t fully land, leaving viewers disconnected. A tighter script and sharper editing could have made a big difference.

Performances in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor, in her debut, is good with emotional scenes. She brings vulnerability to Saba. However, her performance needs more refinement to feel consistent. Vikrant Massey, as Jahan, is dependable as always. He portrays the character’s quiet strength and hidden pain with ease. Zain Khan Durrani, playing Abhinav, delivers a mature performance. His role, though significantly smaller, adds a layer of intrigue. The supporting cast performs well but doesn’t leave a lasting impact.

Final Verdict of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has a promising premise but falls short in execution. The visuals and music are good and the performances, especially from Shanaya and Vikrant, show heart. However, the film’s long runtime and dull screenplay make it a tedious watch. The story starts with potential but loses its way to never find it back again.

