EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor to return to Wimbledon for 4th time - has special outfit for the game

Sports and Bollywood always go hand in hand, and there is no doubt about it. Talking about Wimbledon, it has become a hot spot for celebrities. It is quite literally raining Bollywood stars at the much-talked-about tournament this year. From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra, we have seen some of the biggest stars in the esteemed tennis tournament. And now, we have exclusive information that the latest name to be added to this list is going to be Sonam Kapoor.

Sources have told us that the Fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is all set to attend the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Finals. "Sonam Kapoor has been a part of the tournament for years now. This will be her fourth Wimbledon appearance, and she's got a special outfit in store for the highly anticipated game."

The source further added, "The actress is currently in London, enjoying some family time with husband Anand Ahuja and their son, Vayu, so it comes as no surprise that she's going to be making her way to the game this weekend." It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kapoor is a sports enthusiast. She has attended Wimbledon for four years now and has grabbed the attention of the audience with her fashion statements at the game.

Besides Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma, several other stars were seen attending Wimbledon matches this season. Photos and videos revealed stars such as Nick Jonas, Cate Blanchett, Rebel Wilson, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, Roger Federer, Dave Grohl, and Thomas Tuchel were seen in the stands of the tennis matches.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor's work front, she has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. She has been focusing on her son Vayu ever since he was born.

The family recently faced a personal loss after Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away. She was 88 years old. Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, confirmed she "passed away peacefully." She was married to late producer Surinder Kapoor and was the mother of Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

