Box Office: Maalik collects Rs 14 crore in its opening weekend, Rajkummar Rao starrer hits decent numbers but…

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik hit the screens on July 11, 2025. The recently released film is shouldered on Rajkummar Rao who plays the titular role. Also featuring Manushi Chhillar, the gangster drama has been running in theaters for three days. Here's what the opening weekend collection of Maalik looks like.

Maalik fetches Rs 14.10 crore in three days

Jointly produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik had a low start at the box office. It started its journey with an opening net collection of Rs 3.6 crore on Friday. On Saturday, it witnessed a slight growth in its business with a net collection of Rs 5.25 crore.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer earned Rs 5.25 crore on Sunday, bringing in its cume collection to Rs 14.10 crore net in three days.

Days India Net Collections Friday Rs 3.60 crore Saturday Rs 5.25 crore Sunday Rs 5.25 crore Total Rs 14.10 crore in 3 days

Maalik requires strong hold on Monday, eyes Rs 30 crore finish

While the opening weekend collection of Maalik is decent so far, the production costs are higher, hence, a lot of work needs to be done for the recovery. As of now, the action thriller is performing better in tier 2 markets than the metros.

Also starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, it should have a strong hold at the box office on Monday. Rajkummar Rao's movie looks to finish its theatrical run in the range of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore.

Maalik competes with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and more

Maalik is currently competing with two new releases, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman at the box office. It is also running parallel to holdover releases like Metro...In Dino, Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1: The Movie in India.

Maalik plays in theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

