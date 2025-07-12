EXCLUSIVE Interview: Ronit Roy on Kasautii Zindagi Kay earnings– ‘Made Rs 1,800-2,000 per day’ amid reports of Shweta Tiwari earning Rs 1 lakh

Famous actor Ronit Roy's journey in the entertainment industry is indeed an inspiring one. Over the years, the renowned actor has won hearts with each performance. While all his characters have received immense love, it is his role as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay that made him a household name. His performance is still fresh in the mind of the audience. While speaking to us recently, Ronit revealed his per day fees for Kasautii Zindagi Kay was below Rs 2500 amid reports of Shweta Tiwari charging Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

Ronit Roy reveals his per day fees for Kasautii Zindagi Kay

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Ronit Roy was asked how his role as Mr Bajaj added value to his career and whether his life changed after that. Replying to this, he said, "Zyada badlav uss samay nahi aaya (There wasn't much change at that time)."

When asked if the pay was decent, the actor confirmed it was good. He further revealed his per day pay for playing Mr Bajaj's character and said, "Mera per day kuch Rs 1800 to 2000 tha (My per day was Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000)."

Watch Ronit Roy's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush here-

He continued, "Bada ke kuch Rs 2400 kar diya (After it got increased, it was Rs, 2,400)." While Ronit revealed this, several reports claimed that Shweta Tiwari's per day fees was Rs 1 lakh during Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor elaborated, "Mera calculation uss samay tha ki agar mai 20 din shooting karu inke sath. Toh Rs 2000 muje milte hai toh 20 din mai kitne honge (smiles). Mahine ka kharcha nikal jaata hai (At that time my calculation was that if I am shooting for 20 days, then I will be paid Rs 2000 for 20 days)."

Advertisement

Amid this, he shared that his fee for Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was also the same. While both serials were on air at that time, he used to shoot for both of them simultaneously, due to which he mentioned earning two per day from 2 shows.

He recalled shooting nonstop for 7-8 days without returning home, as he was constantly moving from one set to another. He revealed sharing makeup rooms with male leads on Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, living on sets and not going home for days.

Roy admitted that he was satisfied with the payment for doing TV shows after 4-5 years. He remembered how he used to wait for the monthly cheque and calculate it.

He said, "Voh lakh rupay ka cheque dekhne meri aakhe taras gayai thi. 1 lakh rupay mahine ka cheque nahi aa rha tha muje. Voh 97,900 tha. Bada time laga lekin ho gaya fir (I used to crave to see a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, I used to not get that. It used to be Rs 97,900. It took time to come but it came)."

Advertisement

Workwise, Ronit Roy was recently seen in the movie Maa.

ALSO READ: Ronit Roy on rejecting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 with Smriti Irani: ‘Some things need to be fixed’