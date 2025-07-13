Box Office: Metro In Dino on track for success in India; Anurag Basu directorial collects Rs 11.75 crore in second weekend

Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino arrived in cinemas on July 4, 2025. It marks the sequel to Basu's 2007 film, Life in a Metro. The new release stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and more. It has emerged as a surprise success at the box office. Metro In Dino has added Rs 11.75 crore to its second weekend collection.

Metro...In Dino earns Rs 11.75 crore in 2nd weekend, total reaches under Rs 40 crore

Jointly backed under the banners of T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro In Dino earned Rs 2.25 crore on second Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on second Saturday. Then, on second Sunday, the musical romantic drama movie fetched Rs 4.75 crore. It recorded its second weekend collection of Rs 11.75 crore at the box office.

The first week business of the Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan stood at Rs 25.35 crore. Now, the cume collection of Anurag Basu's new directorial stands at Rs 36.60 crore net in 10 days.

Week/Days India Net Collections First Week Rs 25.35 crore Second Friday Rs 2.25 crore Second Saturday Rs 4.25 crore Second Sunday Rs 4.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 36.60 crore net in 10 days

Metro...In Dino maintains good hold, remains unfazed with new releases

Also featuring Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Metro In Dino had begun its journey on a slow note. However, going by the trends in the second week, the film is performing quite well at the box office. The second weekend business of the new release is quite good and will continue to maintain same hold in urban markets for the upcoming few weeks.

Metro In Dino has two competitions in the Hindi markets, i.e. Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. It is also locking horns with Hollywood releases like Superman, F1: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Metro...In Dino plays in theatres

