Who was Kang Seo Ha? All about In the Net actress who passed away at 31 after battling cancer

The Korean entertainment industry is grieving the loss of actress Kang Seo Ha. She passed away in the early hours of July 14, 2025, after a long fight with cancer. The actress was just 31 years old.

Her funeral is currently taking place at Room 8 of the funeral hall at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital in Banpo-dong. The official ceremony is scheduled for 7:40 AM on July 16. Following the rites, she will be laid to rest at her family’s burial site in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, after cremation at Seoul Memorial Park.

Kang Seo Ha finishes final film In the Net before passing

Despite her declining health, Kang Seo Ha continued to work in the field she loved. She recently wrapped filming for In the Net, in which she starred along with Kim Seon Ho and Park Gyu Young.

Those close to her recall how she remained bright, kind, and dedicated, never letting her illness overshadow her passion or positivity. Colleagues and friends are now flooding her social media accounts with heartfelt tributes. They express disbelief and sorrow at her untimely passing.

Kang Seo Ha’s journey through notable K-dramas

Kang Seo Ha graduated from the Korea National University of Arts – School of Drama, where she laid the foundation for her acting career. She entered the industry in 2012 through the music video for Brave Guys’ Growing Distant. Soon after, she made her official small-screen debut in the JTBC drama Seonam Girls High School Investigators.

She steadily built a strong portfolio over the years, appearing in notable series such as:

KBS’ Assembly

MBC’s The Flower in Prison

KBS’ First Love, Again and Waves, Waves

SBS’ Heart Surgeons and Nobody Knows

Her performances earned her praise for being emotionally grounded and authentic.

Kang Seo Ha signed with new agency in 2023

In 2023, Kang Seo Ha signed an exclusive contract with Insight MCN. It’s a talent agency formed through a partnership between Insight Entertainment and Showtime Crew. The move marked a fresh beginning in her career, one that, tragically, she could not fully explore.

Kang Seo Ha’s passing is not only a professional loss but a deeply personal one for those who knew her. She was admired not just for her talent but for her resilience, grace, and warmth even in the face of hardship.

