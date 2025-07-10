EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao lauds Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to keep mystery around them alive: 'If I'm available easily...'

Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of Maalik this weekend, talked about the importance of mystery around Superstars. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor recalled his childhood days when he used to wait for movies and get excited after seeing their updates in magazines. He reminisced that he used to eagerly wait for Shah Rukh Khan movies.

The Bhool Chuk Maaf actor reflected how social media has changed everything and demolished all the mystery around stars and their lifestyles. Rajkummar Rao said, “Abhi kuch (mystery) hai hi nahi. Abhi sab apna sab daal dete hai social media pe.” He further started enacting, “Hey guys, just woke up, having this for breakfast, oh wow sunny day.”

Rajkummar Rao appreciates Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for keeping mystery alive

Rajkummar Rao underlined that only a few could have managed to build mystery around them and appreciated Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for staying away from over-exposure on social media. He said, “I am saying abhi wo mystery missing hai, which I think Ranbir is doing so well. Yaa, he has kept that mystery alive.”

Furthermore, the actor went on to add that a lot of South Indian actors have maintained such mystery around them. “Yash, also kept the mystery alive, which is nice, which is good,” he added.

Soon to turn up the heat with his gangster avatar in Maalik, Rajkummar Rao elaborated and mentioned that actors should be known for their work not for their lifestyle. He said, “Actors are supposed to be known for their work, not for that unka ghar kaisa hai andar se.”

He further recalled his young days and mentioned how he used to wonder about Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and his lifestyle. “Hum to yahi sochte the na ki, kaisa hota hoga Mannat andar se. Toh ye mystery bahut zaruri hai for any artist. Agar main easily available hun sabke liye to sabko lagega ki isko to main yahi dekh leta hu na daily, phir kya karenge dekh ke isko theatre mein.”

(We used to think about how Mannat would be from inside. So this mystery is very important for any artist. If I am easily available for everyone then everyone will feel that I see him daily, then what’s the point of watching him in theaters.)

