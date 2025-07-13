Paresh Rawal compares Salman Khan and Aamir Khan: 'Salman hawa ka jhoka hai...'

Paresh Rawal is among the few actors who have been active in the industry for decades. The actor has worked with almost everyone, including all the '90s Superstars. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh Rawal was quizzed about the differences between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's working style.

The Hera Pheri actor praised both actors for their unique approach to the characters and revealed how both have very contrasting working styles. Paresh Rawal mentioned that Salman Khan flows with ease and doesn't take much time to get into the character. He said, "Salman understands a scene on a gut level. He is such a charming fellow. On screen, he is magic. When he comes on set, he doesn’t have to work too hard. He just flows with it.”

The 70-year-old underlined that Aamir Khan works a lot on his characters and invests considerable time to get into the depth, while Salman Khan is like a breeze. “Aamir has to work around and know things in depth and detail. That is why Aamir sahab thoda time lete hai (that is why Aamir takes more time while shooting). Meanwhile, Salman is hawa ka jhoka, kab aaya, udake ke le gaya, pata bhi nahi chalta (Salman is like breeze, you don’t even realise when he arrives and sweeps everything away with him),” added Paresh Rawal.

Paresh Rawal to return as Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal has worked with both superstars in several movies. He also played a crucial role in Andaz Apna Apna, which is the only Salman Khan-Aamir Khan film together to date.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal will be next seen in Nikita Roy, starring Sonakshi Sinha. He has also returned to Hera Pheri 3, after backing out of the movie. The actor will be seen playing Baburao once again, with the OG star cast - Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Priyadarshan is set to direct the movie. Reportedly, the movie is slated for production in 2026, following the director's work on another film with Akshay Kumar.

