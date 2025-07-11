Exclusive: Chitrangda Singh's 1st statement on joining Battle of Galwan, talks about her long-awaited collab with Salman Khan

After his last release, Sikandar, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Chitrangda Singh has joined the cast as the leading lady in the war movie. In her first statement, Chitrangda spoke about her long-awaited collaboration with Salman.

Advertisement

Chitrangda Singh talks about working with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

In her statement, Chitrangda Singh confirmed being a part of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda shared that she feels "incredibly special". Talking about her long-awaited collaboration with Salman, the actress shared that she was supposed to work with the superstar in a remake of a Marathi project. However, the film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar never went on the floors.

"I still remember Mr Khan saying there is always a next time to work together. After all these years, like he says, 'Ek baar maine commitment kar di, toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta,' and true to his word, he honoured that commitment," Chitrangda Singh said.

Salman Khan welcomes Chitrangda Singh in Battle of Galwan

The official Instagram handle of Salman Khan Films recently welcomed Chitrangda Singh to be a part of the Battle of Galwan team. The post featured a picture of Singh while sitting in a crisp white suit. "Simplicity and Elegance personified Welcoming @chitrangda to the Battle Of Galwan team," the caption read.

Advertisement

A few days ago, the Battle of Galwan team unveiled the teaser poster of the Salman Khan-starrer on Instagram. The poster features Salman as an army soldier, sporting a mustache and giving an intense look, his face covered in blood.

A brief about the Battle of Galwan movie

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan features Salman Khan as the late Colonel B. Santosh Babu. Chitrangda Singh will play the female lead in Salman Khan's upcoming war drama.

Set at an altitude of over 15,000 feet above sea level, the film showcases India's bravery as the nation fought a brutal battle against China without a single bullet. Battle of Galwan is slated to hit the screens this year.

ALSO READ: Battle Of Galwan Teaser Poster: Salman Khan's intense army look and Jai Hind BGM takes internet by storm, Himesh Reshammiya onboard