EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up to shoot a big face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love And War

After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat, and Gangubai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is shooting for his next directorial, Love And War, which rides on a solid star-cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film went on floors in November last year, and through the last 8 months, SLB has already completed shooting for about 50 percent of the film. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt the director is all set to commence shooting for the key high-octane moments from the film starting from August 2025.

A source shares, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be shooting for some epic face-offs between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal from August 2025. His team is presently working to put up an elaborate set to can these larger-than-life confrontation sequences between two of the best actors of modern generation. SLB has spent a long time on paper to conceptualize and design these high-on-drama dialogue-heavy sequences ft. RK and Vicky. ” The source further adds that around 100 days of shoot for Love And War is already completed, and 90 days is yet remaining.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking to call it a wrap on Love And War by the end of 2025. While a large chunk of the shoot will be done at multiple studios in Mumbai, the team also has an outdoor leg planned post October in the Europe. SLB was just on a recce for the same in Rome,” the source informs.

At the moment, Love And War is sticking to its release date of March 2025, as the shoot is going as per the plans. “In the breaks between two schedules, SLB and his team are working to lock the edit of the already shot sequences. The next schedule begins around August, once RK and Alia are back from their vacation in London,” the source insists. We hear that the maverick director also has high on energy sequences ft. Alia Bhatt too, which will he intends to direct in the month of October and November.

Talking of Love And War, the film is among the most awaited of Indian Cinema, as one of the most celebrated directors is bringing in three of the most credible actors in the recent times. Apart from the action sequences, and the dramatic moments, music too is touted to be one of the USP’s of Love And War. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

