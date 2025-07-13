Emraan Hashmi teases fans with new profile picture, netizens say it's 'Awarapan 2' look

Emraan Hashmi is one actor who connected with the young audience with his modern-dark themed movies and cool fashion, in his initial phase. Some of his early films, including Jannat, Awarapan, Murder, Gangster, and others, are considered cult classics and hold an immense fan following. As Awarapan 2 is already in development, Emraan Hashmi's new social media DP sparked curiosity among the audience.

Advertisement

The Tiger 3 actor recently teased his fans by changing his profile picture on Twitter (now X) and Instagram handle. In the new picture, Emraan's half-face is visible, which has intense eyes, long hair, and wounds on the face, indicating a dramatic sequence, shot in the rain. Fans couldn't keep calm and started querying whether it's his new look for Awarapan 2.

One Emraan Hashmi fan shared the picture on his handle and wrote, “Shivam Pandit Returns (with fire emojis).” Another one remarked, “SHIVAM IS BACK (two pigeon emoticons) Ek aur lambi talash...!!!!!! Darling of masses is coming (with three fire emojis).” The third social media user tweeted, “Bhaiiiiiiiii Just look at his eyes (with eyes emoji) The man on mission (with biceps emoticon).”

Another one tweeted, “@emraanhashmi You're so back! Can't wait for a banger of an album and a fantastic performance by you like always. Your expressive eyes talk straight to the soul (with eyes emoji) #Awarapan2.” A fifth fan wrote, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 ka dhamaka shuru (with fire emojis) #EmraanHashmi.”

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi set to ablaze the screens with Awarapan 2

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi had a similar look in the 2007 cult movie Awarapan. However, it's still unclear whether Hashmi's DP is from the upcoming sequel or from the original movie.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the OG film was not received well during its release. However, the movie got its due on satellite release and turned out to be one of the most memorable movies of Emraan Hashmi.

Awarapan 2 is officially in works and it is slated to hit the cinemas on April 3rd, 2026. Vishesh Bhatt will produce the movie while Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan will helm it. Set against the backdrop of the crime world, the story is said to be very heart-wrenching.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mohit Suri reflects on how he found KK's replacement in Arijit Singh for Aashiqui 2: 'I wanted to find a new...'