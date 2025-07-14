Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par continues with healthy trend; Aamir Khan starrer collects Rs 155 crore in 24 days

The Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par is continuing with its healthy run at the box office in India, as the film has collected Rs 5.75 crore in its fourth weekend, taking the total nett collections to Rs 155 crore. The social dramedy scored Rs 1.00 crore on 4th Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.50 crore respectively on 4th Saturday and 4th Sunday. The RS Prassana directorial is continuing to get numbers in the urban markets, and is now nearing te end of its run.

The lifetime collections of Sitaare Zameen Par could now fall in the range of Rs 165 crore to Rs 170 crore, which is more or less in the same range as Raid 2 and Housefull 5. One must note that, given the controlled budget and a good theatrical trend, Sitaare Zameen Par has emerged a hit venture at the box office.

The verdict is largely driven by the weekend-to-weekend trajectory of this Aamir Khan starrer, as the film is getting patronage from the family audience on every Saturday and Sunday since its release. The box office is in a much better shape now as mid-range films have started to do well, and cinema is no longer a medium for just the tentpole spectacles.

A finish in the north of Rs 200 crore would have been sweeter for Sitaare Zameen Par, but the drop on the first Monday had more or less put curtains on the dreams of a double century in India. Nonetheless, this is a good result for the Aamir Khan starrer, and a much-needed HIT for the actor, bringing him back in the business.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day Wise Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 87.50 crore

Week Two: Rs 44.50 crore

Week Three: Rs 17.25 crore

4th Friday: Rs 1.00 crore

4th Saturday: Rs 2.25 crore

4th Sunday: Rs 2.50 crore

Total: Rs 155 crore

