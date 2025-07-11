Box Office: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan takes a dismissal opening, Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor starrer opens at Rs 50 lakh

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, hit the big screens on July 11, 2025. Adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story, The Eyes Have It, the recently released film marks Shanaya's Bollywood debut. Helmed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has earned Rs 50 lakh on its opening day.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan earns Rs 50 lakh on Day 1

Advertisement

Jointly produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Vipin Agnihotri, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan had a poor start at the box office today. On Day 1, the Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer has fetched Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. It has received lukewarm response from the audience mainly for its monotonous screenplay. Also, the film doesn't hold a star value.

Moreover, the final pre-sales of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was also quite low. The romantic drama sold 1500 tickets in top national chains-PVRInox and Cinepolis in final pre-sales. Considering an underwhelming start, it doesn't have much of a chance to do well in the coming days.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan clashes with Maalik and more

Written by Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is locking horns with Maalik at the box office. The gangster drama, led by Rajkummar Rao, has performed slightly better than Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's movie. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, it has opened to Rs 3 crore today. The romantic drama has also clashed with Hollywood release, Superman.

Advertisement

Apart from the new arrivals, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is competing with holdover releases like Metro...In Dino, F1: The Movie, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film stars Vikrant Massey as a visually-impaired musician, Jahaan and Shanaya Kapoor plays the role of a theatre artist, Saba. It also features Zain Khan Durrani.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in theaters

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is playing in theatres near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.