EXCLUSIVE: Yash to have a full length role in Ramayana: Part One with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema riding on a stellar star-cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. While Ranbir plays the part of Lord Ram, Yash has been cast to play Raavan, with Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol as Sita and Lord Hanuman respectively. Over the last few days, there are reports about the screen time of Yash in Ramayana: Part One.

But Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Yash has a full-length role with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana: Part One. “Yash started shooting for Ramayana: Part One on April 30, and has shot for over 50 days for just the first installment. He has a screen time in excess of one-hour in Ramayana: Part One, which acts as a build-up for battle royale for the second part. Ramayana: Part,” revealed a source close to the development. For those unaware, the shooting for Ramayana: Part One was wrapped up a week back with a schedule in Mumbai.

The source further added that Nitesh Tiwari is treating Ramayana: Part One in a very interesting manner, as he is giving a proper build-up with back stories to the characters of Ram and Raavan, as that would make the impact of Ramayana: Part Two even bigger. “The entire Ramayana team reunites for the second part from August. The sequences for part two needs a lot of combination dates from Ranbir, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Sai Pallavi. The entire team is excited to can the war sequences through the second half of 2025,” the source added.

We hear, the edit and post production work for Ramayana: Part One is underway in full swing, and the makers are looking to lock a major chunk of the film by Summer 2026, keeping it all ready much in advance for a Diwali 2026 release. As the makers lock the edit for part one, the shooting for Ramayana: Part Two is expected to be concluded in the same window of Summer 2026. The second film from the Ramayana franchise will release on Diwali 2027. “Ramayana is a meticulously planned franchise, shot in the most professional set-up, where the entire production team has lived onto the commitment of delivering a world-class product. The dates of actors have been aligned well in advance, and the team is aiming to pull off a shoot with the biggest ensemble for a feature film in India without any delays,” the source concluded.

