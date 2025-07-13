Amaal Mallik claims Bekhayali of Kabir Singh was his reference, reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga had locked entire album with him

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has recently opened up on various aspects of his life, including his relationship with his family, brother Armaan Mallik, his painful breakup, and politics in the music industry. Amaal made revelations about how he and Sandeep Reddy Vanga had locked the entire music album of Kabir Singh (6 songs), but eventually, he was reduced to just one song.

Mallik mentioned that the songs composed by Sachet and Parampara, including Bekhayali, were taken from his references. He blamed the music label and the politics played by other artists. At the same time, Amaal had a break-up, where the girl left him because of his Muslim background.

Amaal Mallik's break-up: She was ready to elope but...

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Mallik shared that his girlfriend left him after 4 years and married someone else, only because of his background. He said, “Working on Kabir Singh was the biggest heartbreak for me. It was because I was going through a very difficult phase emotionally. The girl I was in a relationship with at that point in time married someone else.”

He further revealed that they dated for around 4 to 5 years. And even she was ready to elope with him, but he refused. “We were in a relationship from 2014 to 2019. But her parents were against my religion and career. They didn’t want to associate their daughter with anyone from this industry. I was about to perform a gig when she called me and said she was getting married, but she would elope if I came to her. But, I guess the SRK from DDLJ in me woke up and said, ‘No, if your parents can’t accept my religion and respect my career, then I wish you the best,” he added.

Taking to Instagram, Screen shared a post about Amaal's breakup story, to which his father Daboo Mallik has reacted.

Daboo Mallik commented, “Son … Remember Your Father is always there … I know your pain and I love you to eternity … there can be none like you … (red heart emojis).”

Amaal Mallik admits that her mother's comparison behaviour with brother Armaan Mallik ruined their bond

Amaal Mallik opened up on how his mother always compared him with his brother and singer Armaan Mallik, which eventually affected their bond. Amaal said, “There was an issue with my mom. She couldn’t understand me.”

He further added, “She would compare my journey with Armaan, and that would affect her. But no two people walk the same path. Armaan and I are completely different—we do different kinds of music, different interviews, and we have different personalities. Still, the expectations kept building.”

