Kota Srinivasa Rao Demise: Jr NTR mourns the irreplaceable loss, says ‘Let’s celebrate the legacy he left’

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away today, on July 13 (Sunday), at the age of 83. The popular actor has primarily worked in Southern cinema. Several celebrities, including SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and others, have mourned the loss of this incredible talent. More recently, Jr NTR visited his home to pay his tribute.

The RRR actor visited Kota Srinivasa Rao's family to offer his condolences. He was seen tense and in sorrow. While addressing the press, Jr NTR said, “Let’s celebrate the legacy he left behind through his unforgettable performances, across all our mediums, without sorrow.”

Further, when fans gathered around started hailing Jai NTR, he was quick to interrupt and said, ‘Jai Kota Srinivasa Rao’.

Earlier in the morning, the actor had expressed his grief on social media. His tweet reads, “Kota Srinivasa Rao garu, that name is enough. Unparalleled acting prowess. A great actor who breathed life into every role with his unique style. The moments I shared and acted with him in my cinematic journey will remain unforgettable forever. I pray for peace for his soul. I express my deepest condolences to his family members and loved ones (sic).”

Know about Kota Srinivasa Rao's acting career

For the unversed, Kota Srinivasa Rao's acting career spans over 5 decades. Though he worked mainly in the Telugu language, he did several movies in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Some of his popular films include Gaayam, Money, Aa Naluguru, Sarkar, and Bommarillu. He was last seen in the 2023 movie Suvarna Sundari.

The veteran actor was best known for his comic and villainous roles. He also bagged nine Nandi awards and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2015. Besides his illustrious career in the film industry, the veteran actor was also active in politics and served as the MLA from Vijayawada.

