Who Won Love Island USA Season 7? Finale Shocker as Breakup Rocks Final Four

Love Island USA Season 7 has wrapped up with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales winning the show after a dramatic two-hour finale. The fan-favorite couple walked away with the USD 100,000 grand prize after a public vote decided their win.

The couple, who came together during the final weeks of the season, chose to split the money evenly. This decision highlighted that they were in it for love, not just the cash. The couple beat Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, who came in second place.

Amaya and Bryan found love after Casa Amor

Amaya’s journey on Love Island USA Season 7 was far from smooth. She connected with Ace Greene and Austin Shepard at first, but things didn’t last. Many fans were rooting for Amaya to find someone who truly matched her.

During Casa Amor, Amaya met Zak Srakaew, and it seemed like a good match at first. But cracks soon showed. Bryan, who was also at Casa Amor, didn’t connect with Amaya right away. After returning to the main villa, the two got to know each other better.

They quickly found things in common and became one of the strongest couples. Fans loved how Bryan understood Amaya and supported her. Their relationship quickly became a highlight of Love Island USA Season 7.

Here’s what shocked viewers in the Love Island USA Season 7 finale

While Amaya and Bryan celebrated their win, another couple from the final four didn’t make it to the end together. Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa ended their relationship during their final date before the big vote.

Chris felt things weren’t working with Huda and chose to break up with her before the winners were announced. The two stayed polite during their last moments on the show. Many fans had mixed feelings about this pair, so their split did not surprise everyone.

Huda’s time on Love Island USA Season 7 was dramatic. She first matched with Jeremiah Brown, but he pulled back after feeling overwhelmed. Huda then found a connection with Chris at Casa Amor. However, they struggled to stay compatible.

The new winners showed viewers that it is possible to find a real connection on reality TV. Amaya and Bryan chose love over money and split the prize equally.

With Season 7 now over, fans will wait to see if the couple’s relationship lasts outside the villa. For now, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are Love Island USA Season 7’s newest winners, and they proved their love story was worth the wait.

