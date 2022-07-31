Meet the 25 incredible, most popular actresses of all times: 2022 edition

When it comes to Hollywood (or even Bollywood), the ratings of the most famous actresses change just like the seasons. Top female actors like Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie have starred in numerous roles in many of the biggest movies and have been at the top of their class most of their careers. Then you have the legendary or most famous old Hollywood actresses, like Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, and Cate Blanchett, who will never go down and will remain as few of the greatest actresses of all time. Of course, we can not forget the female celebs of the 2010s, such as Margot Robbie and Emma Stone. Now, these certainly are among the most popular actresses list.

Not only as per their most successful movies, but at times most popular female actors are also voted in regards to their superb style, quirky personalities, red carpet appearances, talk shows, community service, or simply because of their positivity, aura, and humbleness. One such example is Jennifer Lawrence - her brilliant characters are just the cherry on top!

With multiple movies, web series, and TV shows coming out every minute, there is always room for (both) actresses already at the prime of their careers and upcoming actresses trying to make their mark in the industry. However, some of the most popular female celebs and beautiful actresses today have remained in the spotlight over the years and will most likely stay there for more years to come. On the other hand, it really is all up to you and us (as fans) to decide who gets cast for the lead role or who makes the headlines. Time and again, there has been open voting to select the most famous actors and actresses. So, who, according to you, are the most popular actresses of all time?

Check out the top 5 most popular female celebs of 2022 in this article. Also, we will list out the top 10 most popular actresses of 2021 and the top 10 most popular actresses of all time. Although it always is a debate to see or rank our favorite female actresses in Hollywood, don't we all secretly feel proud when our beloved female actor is also the world's top actress?

Top 10 most popular actresses 2021

1. Angelina Jolie

Fame: 96%

Birthdate: June 4, 1975

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Angelina Jolie is an acclaimed actress, influential humanitarian, fashion icon, and a special representative for the UNHCR. Additionally, she is one of the highly noted celebs in Hollywood. She has been applauded for her philanthropic efforts across the world and praised for her action-packed, powerful performances. Not only a mother of six, out of whom she adopted three, Angelina Jolie is also a role model for a majority of women of our generation.

2. Scarlett Johansson

Fame: 89%

Birthdate: November 22, 1984

Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular, gorgeous, award-winning, and highest-paid actresses in the world. With a passion for acting, she debuted in films from the young age of eight. She bagged roles even then and later went on to act in several films like Lost in Translation, The Avengers, Marriage Story, and Hitchcock. Apart from playing some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood movies, she has also worked on TV and released her album.

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Fame: 91%

Birthdate: August 15, 1990

Birthplace: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the immensely talented, successful, and most popular actresses in Hollywood. She is known for her brilliant performances in movies like Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, and Joy. This enthusiastically praised actress made her debut as a teenage actor on television and gained tremendous recognition with The Bill Engvall Show, a TV series, and The Poker House, a movie. On top of it all, she supports multiple charitable causes.

4. Emily Blunt

Fame: 79%

Birthdate: February 23, 1983

Birthplace: London, England

We have often seen Emily Blunt being featured among the ‘Most Desirable’ and ‘Sexiest’ women in the world. However, this British-born Hollywood actress is much more than a desirable woman. She is an A-lister, a total bomb, and a badass who first captured the attention and love of the audience with her bitch-y expression, dialogue delivery, and scene-stealing appearance in the iconic movie The Devil Wears Prada. Even though she shared the screen with the legendary Meryl Streep and superb Anne Hathaway, we saw Emily Blunt charm the viewers with her role. Since then, she has come a long way and has savored both commercial and critical success. She is married to John Krasinski with amazing kids.

5. Elizabeth Olsen

Fame: 75%

Birthdate: February 16, 1989

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Elizabeth Olsen gained immense worldwide recognition and praise for her role as Wanda Maximoff, a Scarlet Witch, in the renowned movies Avengers: Endgame and Wanda Vision. She started her career as a child actress while simultaneously receiving singing and ballet lessons as an enthusiastic kid. Coming from a New York University Tisch School of the Arts alumna, Elizabeth Olsen went on to successfully establish herself as one of the most popular actresses.

6. Zendaya

Fame: 71%

Birthdate: September 1, 1996

Birthplace: Oakland, California, United States

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is a super famous actress and singer. She is best known for her character in Shake It Up, a Disney Channel sitcom. She is also trained in numerous forms of dance and began her career as a runway model. When it comes to her singing career, she has released several singles and one studio album. She identifies as a proud feminist and has openly shown her support for the movement of Black Lives Matter.

7. Anya Taylor-Joy

Fame: 45%

Birthdate: April 26, 1996

Birthplace: Miami, Florida, United States

Anya Taylor-Joy is an Argentine-British actress. She gained her first international fame with her role in The Witch, a period horror movie. She began her modeling career only when she was of 16 years of age and is also trained in ballet dancing. Her career as a model paved the way for acting, and she soon was seen playing crucial roles in numerous films and TV series.

8. Shailene Woodley

Fame: 53%

Birthdate: November 15, 1991

Birthplace: San Bernardino County, California, United States

Shailene Woodley was a child model at the ripe age of four and a television star at the young age of eight. She began working super early and rose to recognition and fame with The Spectacular Now, The Descendants, and primarily the Divergent film series. She later went on to gain an immense appreciation and love for her work in the sensational movie The Fault in Our Stars and Big Little Lies, an HBO series. To top it all off, this award-winning actress is also an activist and an environmentalist.

9. Anne Hathaway

Fame: 93%

Birthdate: November 12, 1982

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Anne Hathaway was unquestionably the highest-paid celeb in the 2010s and is one of the most popular actresses in the world even today. She is a proud owner of several awards, with an inclusion of an Academy Award. She began acting as a young teenager in the early 2000s and portrayed the role of princesses in her initial films (and was massively loved and praised for those roles). She started taking up more diverse roles as her career started progressing. She also supports LGBTQA+ rights and frequently campaigns for gender equality.

10. Zoe Saldana

Fame: 67%

Birthdate: June 19, 1978

Birthplace: Passaic, New Jersey, United States

Zoe Saldana, an American actress, is famous for starring in fantasy-adventure movies like Avatar, Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War - all of which were gigantic blockbusters and worldwide hits. She faced harsh criticism back in 2016 when she used skin-darkening makeup to play Nina Simone, a jazz musician, in the biopic Nina. This incident also led to major debates about color bias in society as well as in the Hollywood industry.

Top 5 most popular actresses 2022

1. Jennifer Lawrence

Fame: 91%

2. Scarlett Johansson

Fame: 90%

3. Emma Watson

Fame: 88%

Birthdate: April 15, 1990

Birthplace: Paris, France

Emma Watson is an English model, actress, and activist. She first gained prominent fame, popularity, and love as a child artist in the Harry Potter film series, where she played the beloved Hermoine Granger. She is the daughter of a couple of lawyers and was determined to complete her college education despite her super busy acting career. She successfully graduated from Brown University. She is a devoted feminist and is actively involved with any organization that works toward the betterment of women.

4. Elizabeth Olsen

Fame: 76%

5. Alexandra Daddario

Fame: 62%

Birthdate: March 16, 1986

Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

Alexandra Daddario rose to fame from the Percy Jackson film series playing the role of Annabeth Chase. She actually made her television debut at the young age of sixteen. A daughter to a lawyer couple, she chose a profession that was considered unconventional within her family circle. But being completely dedicated and passionate about her profession, she studied the Meisner acting tactics for years and went on to become a contender on this list.

Top 10 most popular actresses of all time

1. Betty White

Fame: 96%

Birthdate: January 17, 1922

Birthplace: Oak Park, Illinois, United States

Died: December 31, 2021

Betty White was an American actress, comedian, and undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of all time. She is still considered the trailblazer of television and has even had the longest television career that any entertainer can dream of - bestriding over 80 years. She is famously known for her award-winning performances in shows like The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Hot in Cleveland. Her death was deeply mourned by actors and actresses all over the world.

2. Marilyn Monroe

Fame: 96%

Birthdate: June 1, 1926

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Died: August 4, 1962

Marilyn Monroe was yet another legendary American model, actress, comedian, and singer. She rose to popularity as an extensive sex symbol in Hollywood in the year 1950 and early 1960s. She was counted among the most famous and successful actresses of her time, and also won critical applause for her acting in films like Some Like It Hot. Although she emerged as one of the most popular actresses, (both) her personal and professional life were marked by struggles, hardships, and controversies from the very beginning.

3. Sandra Bullock

Fame: 96%

Birthdate: July 26, 1964

Birthplace: Arlington County, Virginia, United States

Sandra Bullock is known to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. She is also the recipient of multiple accolades, including the prestigious Academy Award. Post her debut in the late 1980s, she became exceptionally popular in the 1990s with her diverse roles in dramatic movies. Additionally, she is the founder of Fortis Films, her production company.

4. Jamie Curtis Lee

Fame: 96%

Birthdate: 22 November 1958

Birthplace: Santa Monica, California, United States

Jamie Lee Curtis is an American actress, author, producer, and staunch activist. Moreover, she is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

5. Jennifer Aniston

Fame: 95%

Birthdate: February 11, 1969

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Jennifer Aniston is a film producer, an American actress, and a businesswoman. She began her acting career quite early but only gained recognition and praise with her portrayal of the character Rachel Green in Friends, a popular television sitcom. Moreover, her movie career demonstrated a generous range of roles that impressed (both) critics and the audience. She starred in successful movies like Bruce Almighty and The Good Girl and launched her own perfume brand too.

6. Julia Roberts

Fame: 94%

Birthdate: October 28, 1967

Birthplace: Smyrna, Georgia, United States

Julia Roberts is indeed one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She rose to recognition in the year 1990 with her lead role in the movie Pretty Woman. Then in 2000, she won the best actress with the prestigious Academy Award for her role in Erin Brockovich. She has also been named the most beautiful woman in the world by People magazine with a whooping record of five times.

7. Reese Witherspoon

Fame: 93%

Birthdate: March 22, 1976

Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Reese Witherspoon is an acclaimed actress who gained massive fame and recognition with her film Legally Blonde. She then continued her successful acting journey by working in numerous movies and television shows like Wild, Walk the Line, and Big Little Lies. Furthermore, in this process, she went on to become one of the most bankable female stars in Hollywood. she is also one of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses in the world. And just like many other Hollywood actors and actresses, Reese Witherspoon also has her own production company.

8. Shirley Temple

Fame: 93%

Birthdate: 23 April 1928

Birthplace: Santa Monica, California, United States

Died: 10 February 2014

Shirley Temple Black was yet another famous American actress, dancer, singer, and diplomat. She was the number one box-office child actress in Hollywood from the year 1934 to 1938. This successful child actress had signature ringlets and dance moves to her name and rose to gain recognition during the Great Depression. Despite her popularity, she retired at an early age of only 22. After Shirley Temple Black's career in the entertainment industry, she pursued politics and became a triumphant diplomat. Later on, she went ahead to be named the United States ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia. Moreover, she also served as Chief of Protocol of the United States.

9. Meryl Streep

Fame: 92%

Birthdate: June 22, 1949

Birthplace: SummitSummit, New Jersey, United States

Time and again, Meryl Streep has been designated as the best actress of her generation. She is usually complimented for her versatility. She debuted in the year 1970 and went on to build an unwavering reputation by portraying challenging characters and roles in several dramatic films. In her career span of over half a century, she has received innumerable awards, including three esteemed Academy Awards and eight highly reputable Golden Globe Awards.

10. Drew Barrymore

Fame: 92%

Birthdate: February 22, 1975

Birthplace: Culver City, California, United States

Drew Barrymore is a fortunate actress, director, and producer. She is the daughter of John Drew Barrymore, a prominent actor, and was acquainted with show business only when she was a baby. However, owing to her early stardom, she went through a rough phase as a teenager and hysterically struggled with drug abuse. Post recovery, she was gradually able to resurrect her acting career and proceeded to act in numerous popular movies.

Who do you think should be one of the most popular actresses of all time? Is your favorite female actor on the list?

