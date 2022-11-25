Business Proposal star Kim Min Kyu to enlist for military service before his new drama release?

On November 25th, an official from Happy Tribe, Kim Min Kyu ’s agency, told a South Korean media outlet, "The enlistment date has not been confirmed yet”. The 'Sacred Idol' production team announced on the same day, 'The production presentation will be held as a pre-recording due to the enlistment schedule of lead actor Kim Min Kyu. Since it will be pre-recorded, we asked the reporters who had questions about the work to reply in advance'.

Kim Min Kyu was born in 1994 and is 28 years old this year. He is at an age where enlistment can no longer be postponed, and with his birthday coming up on December 25th, he doesn't know when an enlistment warrant will come, so he seems to be organizing his schedule.

About Kim Min Kyu:

Kim Min Kyu began his acting career in 2013, playing a minor role in Mnet drama Monstar, had notable roles in television series Signal (2016), Because This Is My First Life (2017), The Rich Son (2018) and Perfume (2019) and appeared in the variety program Crime Scene season 3 as an detective's assistant. He gained recognition for his career's first leading role through the historical drama Queen: Love and War (2019-20) where he played Lee Kyung, the King of Joseon. In 2020, he played the role of Kang Ji Wook in SBS drama Backstreet Rookie.

Kim Min Kyu's recent activities:

In 2021, Kim Min Kyu appeared in So I Married the Anti-fan which premiered in April on Naver TV. Later the same year, he played Joo Gyeok Chan – a cold-hearted North Korean agent, in the JTBC drama Snowdrop. In 2022, Kim Min Kyu starred in the SBS romantic comedy drama Business Proposal as chief secretary Cha Sung Hoon. He held an exhibition My Art, Your Art with graffiti artist M.Chat, which was held from June 10 to June 26, 2022.

ALSO READ: Interest Of Love: Moon Ga Young and Yoo Yeon Seok share a sad love story in the first teaser

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the decision? Let us know in the comments below.