From Imitation to The Heavenly Idol; pick your favorite K-drama about K-pop idol life

What could be more delightful than immersing yourself in the world of K-dramas and enjoying the melodious tunes of K-pop? Combining the two! There's a plethora of K-dramas that delve into the life of a K-pop idol, either making it the central theme or weaving it seamlessly into the storyline. These shows offer a captivating glimpse into the reality behind the glitz and glamour of the showbiz industry, showcasing the real lives of these idols. While much of it might be fictional, the joy of watching these stories unfold, especially for fans of K-pop, is undeniable.

These dramas vary from portraying realistic scenarios to delivering laughs and heartwarming moments as they navigate the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol. Some even feature actual idols, adding an authentic touch to the narrative and often treating viewers to catchy music. Whether it's Imitation, The Heavenly Idol, or any other in the genre, these K-dramas offer a diverse range of stories set against the backdrop of the fascinating world of K-pop. So, go ahead and pick your favorite K-drama that takes you deep into the enchanting realm of K-pop from our poll below!

K-dramas about the world of K-pop

In Imitation, Jung Ji So takes on the role of the aspiring K-pop idol Ma Ha. Ma Ha has faced years of struggle in her pursuit of becoming an idol, and just when her big break seems within reach, it gets snatched away in a matter of seconds. Undeterred, she perseveres, working tirelessly to regain her footing and achieve her dream debut, but the journey proves to be immensely challenging.

Imitation stands out by offering K-pop enthusiasts an exceptional lineup of idol actors. With members from groups like ATEEZ, SF9, T-ara, U-Kiss and even veterans from g.o.d, the series boasts a substantial cast of idols, providing a remarkably realistic and insightful perspective into the intricate world of K-pop.

The Heavenly Idol unfolds the narrative set in the supernatural Other World, where Pontifex Rembrary and his troops engage in a battle against dark forces. Their mission is to prevent the Evil One's resurgence to power, which is scheduled to occur after a century. In the midst of a challenging duel against the Evil One, Rembrary gains the upper hand, only to be thwarted by an unexplained force that transports him to the present world.

In this contemporary setting, Rembrary finds himself inhabiting the body of Woo Yeon Woo, a K-pop idol and a member of the boy group Wild Animal. Simultaneously, the real Yeon Woo is transported to the Other World in Rembrary's body. Unfamiliar with the workings of the modern world, Rembrary faces the challenges of living as a K-pop idol. Meanwhile, he endeavors to find a way back to the Other World, aiming to restore both himself and Yeon-woo to their original bodies. Their ultimate mission is to save the two worlds from the impending threat posed by the Evil One.

In the lighthearted romance series, So I Married An Anti-fan, Hoo Joon is a leading pop idol and a global sensation. Despite his cold and harsh exterior, shaped by a past love experience, he conceals a softer side. Geun Young, on the other hand, is a spirited and devoted magazine journalist. When she loses her job due to a mishap involving Hoo Joon, she decides to take on the role of his biggest anti-fan.

Their paths cross in a reality show where they are required to live together in the same house, setting the stage for a series of unexpected events. As they spend time together and get to know each other, the dynamics between Hoo Joon and Geun Young begin to shift, leading to a transformation in their relationship.

Dream High unfolds the narrative of high school students with dreams of becoming K-pop idols. Go Hye Mi finds herself in a predicament where she needs to persuade two fellow students to join her school for her to be accepted into the program. One of these students is Song Sam Dong. Sam Dong, a boy from the countryside, encounters Hye Mi and falls in love with her, leading him to follow her to Kirin Art High School.

When it comes to K-pop-themed K-dramas, Dream High is the series that immediately comes to mind. Beyond its focus on K-pop trainees aspiring to become idols, the show boasts the presence of numerous actual idols in its cast, adding an authentic touch to the storyline.

Hit The Top narrates the tale of Yoo Hyun Jae, one-half of the popular duo J2 in 1993. After an unexpected time travel to 2017, he discovers that he disappeared in 1994 and endeavors to unravel the mystery surrounding his disappearance. Amidst this journey, Lee Gwang Jae, his manager from the 90s, aids Hyun Jae in adjusting to the modern era. Hyun Jae also crosses paths with Ji Hoon, Gwang Jae's foster son, a student preparing for the civil service exam while secretly pursuing his dreams as an idol trainee. Complications arise when both Hyun Jae and Ji Hoon develop feelings for Woo Seung, a fellow student of Ji Hoon's. The series delves into the complexities of their relationships and the challenges they face in the intersecting worlds of the past and present.

IDOL: The Coup features a cast of several idols and provides a window into the challenges of idol life. Starring Hani, Kim Min Kyu, and Kwak Si Yang, the drama explores the struggles of idols who are facing difficulties in achieving stardom.

Regarded as one of the more intense and realistic series, IDOL: The Coup immerses viewers in the firsthand experience of an idol group striving to make it big in the industry. As they grapple with financial difficulties, the members contemplate the possibility of abandoning their dreams. The emotional rollercoaster of the series elicits a strong rooting interest in the success of the group Cotton Candy.

