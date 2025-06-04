KISS OF LIFE's Julie faces backlash for allegedly dropping snippet of diss track amid cultural appropriation scandal

KISS OF LIFE is set to make a comeback with their upcoming mini album 224. Ahead of that, Julie released a snippet of the forthcoming release on TikTok. New songs generally excite fans, right? But not this one. The song was alleged to be a diss track, and fans were infuriated by the timing of its release, as it came amid the group's cultural appropriation scandal. However, a lot of her fans rallied to defend the artist, claiming the accusations to be baseless.

Julie's recently released preview of KISS OF LIFE's new song got viral on X (formerly Twitter), but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The group faced backlash for allegedly releasing a diss track. The timing of the release only added to the hate train, as they were already under scrutiny for a previous controversy of black culture appropriation. The song featured the following lines–

You don’t like me, that’s fine

You don’t like me, k bye

You don’t like me, then why

Check out fan reactions to KISS OF LIFE's new track

The lyrics of the song led many to believe that KISS OF LIFE was assertively stating they're unbothered by the public's criticism surrounding cultural appropriation. Following their removal from the KCON LA 2025 lineup, some saw this song as a direct response to the backlash they've faced.

Concerned fans argued that, "the worst possible thing kiof could do after their controversy is release a hater diss track." They felt that it would only add fuel to the fire.

Is KISS OF LIFE's new song actually a diss track

As the quintet received hate for allegedly dropping a diss track, KISS OF LIFE fans defended them by shedding light on the following line of the song. According to them and also as per Julie's past statement, the song was "dedicated to all the exes that broke our hearts."

The line that confirmed the same was, "Do you wish we then why do you wish we were making love in your mind all the time?" Fans accused haters of wanting to "cancel them (the girl group) over anything atp (at this point)."

This instance showed that even after the group members' multiple apologies, people are still not ready to forgive and forget their alleged mocking of black culture.

ALSO READ: KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul apologise for racial stereotyping: ‘Culturally insensitive…’