Popular Star Kid: Meet Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar’s 22-year-old niece Anoushka Ranjit who’s a budding lawyer and a fashionista

Bigg Boss 18 participant and actress Shilpa Shirodkar’s daughter Anoushka Ranjit turned heads when she made a rare appearance on national television as she came to visit her mother in the house-based reality show.

Besides this, the young lady occasionally makes her presence known in social media posts shared by her aunt, Namrata Shirodkar, as well as cousins Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni. In this article, we will learn a little more about her.

Who is Anoushka Ranjit?

Born in 2003, Anoushka Ranjit is the daughter of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar and her UK-based banker husband Aparesh Ranjit. The couple had tied the knot in 2000.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa took a hiatus from films soon after her marriage, when she relocated to London and started her family. It wasn't until 13 years later that the actress resumed work and relocated back to Mumbai.

Anoushka Ranjit’s educational qualifications

Anoushka Ranjit pursued her high school diploma from the North London Collegiate School Dubai. She then bagged an MA Honors degree in International Relations and Modern History from the University of St Andrews.

Currently, she’s pursuing a course in law from the University of Law in London.

Anoushka established herself as an entrepreneur

Besides her academic track record, Anoushka Ranjit also happens to be a young entrepreneur at the age of 22. She is the co-founder of Pulse Creative Collective, a student-run company providing event services based in St Andrews, London.

This collective hosts numerous community-driven events, radio shows, magazines, and other creative endeavors within a span of less than a year.

Anoushka Ranjit is quite the budding fashionista

When it comes to her social media presence, Anoushka Ranjit appears to be quite an experimentalist when it comes to her fashion choices.

Much like her cousin and Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, Anoushka has also showcased a flair for unmatched styling and versatile outfits.

Anoushka Ranjit’s close family relations

Additionally, her social media is also proof of her close and loving bond with her family members, including her aunt and uncle, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu, as well as her cousins, Sitara and Gautam, and parents, Shilpa Shirodkar and Aparesh Ranjit.

The 22-year-old is also an avid traveler, and it is often that she shares glimpses of her many vacations, which are either solo trips or joined by her family members.

