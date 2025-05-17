KISS OF LIFE dropped from KCON LA just 5 days after announcement following fan backlash over cultural appropriation controversy

Just five days after being announced as part of the KCON LA 2025 lineup, KISS OF LIFE has been dropped from the festival, and fans are putting two and two together.

On May 16, KCON LA organizers released an official statement confirming the group’s removal. “After careful consideration and thorough discussions exploring all avenues for participation, KCON and S2 Entertainment have mutually agreed that KISS OF LIFE will not be joining KCON LA 2025,” it read. “We sincerely apologize to the fans who were looking forward to the performance and ask for your understanding.”

While the announcement didn’t dive into why the group was suddenly out, the internet isn’t clueless. The timing lines up closely with the ongoing backlash KISS OF LIFE faced over a controversial birthday livestream in April.

During the live, celebrating member Julie, the group styled themselves with an old-school hip-hop theme that many viewers, especially international fans, called out for playing into harmful Black stereotypes.

Fans took issue with several things: exaggerated "Black mannerisms," the use of culturally significant braided hairstyles as costume pieces, and a parody rap name, Lil Taco. The moment quickly made waves online, with fans on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) calling out the group for crossing a line and reducing Black culture to a theme party.

KISS OF LIFE's backlash prompted S2 Entertainment to issue an apology on May 4, saying they regretted using stereotypical imagery and expressions. A few days later, on May 6, the members posted handwritten apology letters in English on their social. Still, a part of the fanbase felt the apologies didn’t fully address the harm or show a real understanding of the issue.

Neither KCON nor S2 Entertainment confirmed that the controversy was the reason behind the group's removal, but fans online aren’t buying the “mutual decision” line without context. To many, it’s clear that the fallout from the livestream pushed the organizers to reconsider.

KCON LA 2025 will still take place from August 1 to 3, with more artist announcements expected soon. While fans are disappointed, others are saying this move shows that accountability is becoming more important in the K-pop world, especially when artists are performing on global stages.

Whether this turns into a teachable moment or a long-term hit to KISS OF LIFE’s image is still up in the air.

