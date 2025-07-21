Chris Martin Warns Fans Before Coldplay’s ‘Jumbotron Song’ After Viral Affair Clip Sparks CEO Resignation

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made sure fans at Saturday night’s show in Madison were prepared before the Jumbotron Song began. Playing at Camp Randall Stadium, Martin gave concertgoers a friendly warning that their faces might end up on the giant screen during the performance of the track.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” Chris Martin said, while strumming his acoustic guitar, according to a video shared on social media. “How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.” He lightened the moment with a joke, saying, “So, please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

A cautious move after viral affair moment at previous Coldplay concert

The announcement came just a week after a Coldplay concert went viral due to an awkward moment caught during the same song. During a previous performance, a couple seen cuddling on the Jumbotron quickly pulled apart and hid their faces when they realized they were being shown to the crowd.

Chris Martin, noticing the moment live, commented, “Whoa, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip quickly spread online, and internet users identified the pair as Andy Byron, CEO of tech company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer. Both were reportedly high-level executives at the time of the concert.

Here’s what happened next: CEO resigns and investigation launched

Astronomer soon issued a statement acknowledging the situation. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” read a statement posted on the company’s LinkedIn page.

On Saturday, the company confirmed that Byron had resigned. Pete DeJoy, the co-founder and chief product officer, has stepped in as interim CEO. The company’s board also shared that it had “initiated a formal investigation into this matter.”

So far, Coldplay has not released any public comment regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the moment continues to trend on social media, with memes and comedic videos poking fun at the situation.

