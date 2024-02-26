EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to release in June 2024 confirms Neeraj Pandey

After helming films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Neeraj Pandey’s next for the big screen is a romantic thriller titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles with Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Majrekar playing a key part. The film is presently in the post-production stage and there is a chatter on social media around the probable release date of this Neeraj Pandey thriller. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neeraj Pandey gave an update on Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will release in June, says Neeraj Pandey

The filmmaker, who has tasted back-to-back success on Disney+Hotstar with Special Ops, Special Ops 1.5, and Freelancer, says, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a musical love story and releases in June, that’s all that I can share at this moment. We will be having a teaser and trailer coming out very soon to announce the release date.” The film marks the first collaboration of Pandey with Ajay Devgn and is produced by Kumar Mangat with Neeraj Pandey and Narendra Hirawat. The industry chatter suggests that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will arrive during the Bakri Eid 2024 week, however, we are yet to hear back from the makers on the same.

"I am not excited by cinematic universe any more," says Neeraj Pandey

Back in 2015, Neeraj Pandey tried to create a special forces universe with Baby and Naam Shabana, which he was planning to expand further. The plans were however put on hold for reasons best known to the filmmaker. Neeraj is grateful to have started a trend, but insists that the template of universes doesn’t excite him anymore. “It’s good for the consumers, they enjoy when people crisscross from one franchise to the other. It’s an exciting format as long as the makers are convinced about it. However, it doesn’t excite me anymore. A lot of it has been done, so its ok,” he smiles.

