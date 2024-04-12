Report: Akshay Kumar's production house defrauded by fake casting agent; Mumbai Police arrest alleged conman

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the release of the recent film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff. Amidst this, completely different news made headlines as the actor's production house was defrauded by a fake casting agent. According to reports, the alleged conman was arrested by the Mumbai Police.

Fake casting agent arrested over defrauding Akshay Kumar's production house

As per ANI, Mumbai's Juhu police station has arrested a man for trying to dupe Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films under the guise of offering a job to social media influencer Pooja Anandani in connection with a plan to dupe her.

Prince Kumar Sinha, the arrested suspect is 29-year-old. His fraud attempt could not take much time to diffuse as Pooja avoided becoming a victim as she informed the police at the earliest possible. The Juhu police officer revealed that the accused, who approached Anandani, identified himself as Rohan Mehra, allegedly an employee of Akshay Kumar's production house.

More details of the case

Despite not being associated with the production house, the accused lured Anandani with job opportunities, claimed to be involved in making a film based on the Nirbhaya case, and invited her to meet him in Juhu.

Their first encounter took place at a local coffee shop, where he allegedly requested Pooja to pose for photographs taken by a photographer who allegedly claimed affiliation with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Subsequently, they arranged to meet again at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, where Anandani had already informed the police about the situation. Immediately, officers intervened and arrested Prince at the pre-arranged meeting point.

On April 3, further information was gathered from the Juhu Police which suggested that the accused contacted Anandani under the alias Rohan Mehra, and fakely represented himself as a Cape of Good Films employee. However, the investigation revealed that no such person worked in the production house. Anandani, upon discovering the fraud, immediately informed the production house, confirming the fraudsters' fraud attempt. In response, Anandani complained to the nearby Juhu police station, which led to the registration of a case against the culprit and his subsequent arrest.

It is also learned that an investigation into the matter is underway, with authorities urging people to exercise caution and verify the validity of offers before committing to them.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released on April 11 in theaters. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in lead roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The film also features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles and has a special appearance by Sonakshi Sinha. Anil Dhawan, Jugal Hansraj, Rohed Khan, Hiten Patel, Yasmine Alice, Bharat Mistri, Pitobash, Richa Prakash, Taz Singh, and Sonia Goswami will also be seen in the film. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

The film takes us into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Apart from action stunts, the film is blended with wit, face-offs, humor, and drama adding to the anticipation.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes (156 minutes). The makers have reportedly decided to make the final cut of BMCM crisper. As per Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Ali Abbas Zafar decided to cut the film by 8 minutes precisely.

