Chandu Champion first song Satyanaas OUT: Kartik Aaryan flaunts his dance moves with cadets in quirky track

Kartik Aaryan is all set to delight the audiences with his upcoming Kabir Khan’s directorial, Chandu Champion. The biographical drama has been one of the highly-awaited films of the year. Just a couple of days back, the makers had dropped the trailer, skyrocketing anticipation amongst fans.

While the promotional assets have already been keeping fans intrigued, adding to the excitement, makers have released the first track from the film titled Satyanaas. Check it out.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion's first track Satyanaas out

Today, on May 24, a while back, the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion dropped the first track from the film Satyanaas. The quirky title and fun vibe of the song are sure to hook the music lovers instantly. In the video, Kartik is seen enjoying while dancing with young cadet friends on the train rooftop.

It won't be wrong to say that the first track from the film itself promises to be the internet's latest obsession with its catchy hook line and dance steps. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 49 seconds, the song in the voice of ever so melodious and versatile Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz, and Dev Negi, is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while Pritam composed the song. Additionally, the prolific choreographer duo Bosco-Caeser is responsible for creating the infectious dance moves.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the song

Minutes later, fans thronged the comments section to express their review and admiration for the song. One person said, "Kartik is the ultimate 'PATAKHA' Of Bollywood," while another user stated, "Arijit + Nakash + Dev =blockbuster." A comment read, "such a cute track. the vibes are soo refreshing and energetic."

About Chandu Champion

Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion is an upcoming sports drama inspired by the life of India's first Paralympics swimmer, Murlikant Petkar. He is the one who brought immense glory and pride to the nation in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film is jointly backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The film is poised to hit the theaters on June 14, 2024.

