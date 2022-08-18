EXCLUSIVE: Drashti Dhami on working with Pradeep Sarkar in Duranga; Admires his Vidya Balan starrer Parineeta

Drashti Dhami’s new web show Duranga releases tomorrow, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress reveals how she bagged the ZEE5 project. “I got on a call with Goldie Behl (producer) one day and he just told me that there is this show called Duranga, which Pradeep Sarkar is going to be directing. It’s an adaptation of a Korean show, Gulshan Devaiah is going to be paired opposite you, and you are going to be playing a cop. I think that’s where all my questions were answered, and you know there was no way to say no to it,” says Drashti.

She adds that working with the National Award winning filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar was a once in a lifetime experience. “I had a great time working with him. We had a great rapport on set also, and he is a great teacher. It was really funny actually because he mumbles a lot and he was always in a mask because of Covid. So initially the first few days I just couldn't understand what he was telling me, I was like, ‘What is he trying to say?’ I am like, ‘Dada mujhe kuch samajh nahi aa raha hai’. Of course I had my own anxiety and nervousness from where I was coming, because this was the first time I was playing something like this and I was going to be working with him,” shares Drashti.

She further adds, “But I think 5 days, and I got so comfortable with him, that after that I was telling everyone what he was trying to say, because I would exactly understand what he was saying. His shot taking is really different. He would never take full masters, he would just take specific shots. So I guess initially we were still trying to understand. But after working with him for a few days, we understood and got a hang of what he is trying to do.”

Meanwhile, Drashti reveals that she is a big fan of Parineeta, which was directed by Sarkar. “Parineeta is something I have admired the most. I love watching that film, and I love Vidya Balan in it,” she signs off.

