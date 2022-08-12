EXCLUSIVE: Drashti Dhami on why she hasn’t participated in Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye & KKK despite several offers

While Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (KKK 12) is already on air, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye are coming up with its 16th and 10th seasons respectively. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked Drashti Dhami if she would like to participate in these shows, here’s what she had to say. “See firstly, Nach Baliye I’ll need my partner to do it, and Neeraj (husband) would never do it because he can’t leave his work for that long and come. Secondly, Bigg Boss is something I don’t think I’ll be able to do because I can’t stay away from him for so long,” shares Drashti.

She further adds, “It takes a lot of courage to live with people you don’t know for so many days, and I don’t think I have the bandwidth to do that. Like even when I go on my outdoors, or even if I go on a holiday which is really long, I think after a few days I want to come back home to all my people. So I don’t think I can do that. And Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am just way too scared to do it. I don’t think I am okay to deal with reptiles crawling on me. I don’t mind the stunt part of it, but I can’t do the reptile bit for sure.”

The actress informs that she has been offered these shows, but not every year. “But yes a couple of times, and I haven’t said yes. So I don't think I am going to be getting calls for it anymore. Though like I said never say never, It’s just that as of now what I feel is what I am telling you,” states Drashti.

Meanwhile, she is busy promoting her upcoming ZEE5 show, Duranga.

