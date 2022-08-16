EXCLUSIVE: Drashti Dhami would like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon to come back with a new season; Deets Inside

Many popular television shows recently have made a comeback with new seasons. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked Drashti Dhami about which of her shows she would like to see come back with a new season, she picked Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. “I would love it if Madhubala comes back with a season 2. But it’s a lot of work, so it’s very easy may be for me to sit and say, ‘Are season 2 bana lo’. But I guess there is a lot of work that involves at the other end, which I am probably not aware of. So no, I haven’t really met with any actor to say that, ‘Oh, we should have a season 2’. Nothing has come to me yet, but if there is I would definitely do it,” says Drashti.

Meanwhile, she will next be seen in her upcoming ZEE5 web show, Duranga. The actress opens on the difference between the two mediums, television and web. “I think today if I am what I am, and if I have a little conduct on myself, my language and my acting, it’s all thanks to TV. So I am very grateful and proud to be a TV actor. Yes, I guess working patterns are a little different. In TV, you don’t really get the time to prep for a character, versus here (OTT) you get the time to figure out how you want to play the character, how you’re going to sit, how you’re going to stand, how you’re going to walk,” says Drashti Dhami.

She further adds, “So all of that was a little new for me. To get into the skin of the character was something new that I did, which doesn’t happen in TV. I wouldn’t call it baggage, but the only thing is I had to undo a little bit as I had to make it sound more raw, real and natural. So that is something I had to work on primarily.”

Also Read | Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari starrer show to go off air on THIS date