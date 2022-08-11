Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE: Drashti Dhami opens up on her week long celebration with her 11 brothers

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Drashti Dhami, who is presently promoting her upcoming ZEE5 show, Duranga, opened up on her Raksha Bandhan plans. “So I met my brother (Jaisheel Dhami) yesterday for dinner, and today because we have these interviews (for Duranga), I was supposed to go and stay with him. But I think I’ll go and meet him now at some point. We are going to be meeting my cousins in the evening and celebrate rakhi,” shares the Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress.

Drashti Dhami informs that it has been a week-long rakhi celebration for her. “That is because I met Neeraj’s (husband) side of the family, then I met my mom’s side of the family, then I am meeting with my other cousins now, and I was with my brother last night. So I think finally today rakhi will be over for me. It’s been going on for like a week now,” she states. The Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actress further expresses her excitement for Raksha Bandhan.

“Which sister wouldn’t like collecting money when you know you have eleven brothers? One real sibling, but then all my cousins. I am very close to all of them. So when you have eleven brothers, clearly your Raksha Bandhan is like a month of pocket money together,” laughs Drashti Dhami. On Thursday, Drashti even shared a picture with her brother Jaisheel on Instagram, and wished him, “Happy Raksha Bandhan”.

Meanwhile, Duranga has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, and is headlined by Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah.

