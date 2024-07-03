Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami flaunts her cute baby bump in red jumpsuit; asks 'can you see it now?'

Last month, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka announced that they will soon embrace parenthood for the first time. The celeb couple shared the heartwarming news with their fans and well-wishers by posting a heartwarming video on social media. Only recently, the Madhubala actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compiling a few of her pictures. The snapshots have Drashti flaunting her cute baby bump confidently.

The television actress also took a dig at netizens who targeted her for not showing off her baby bump. She penned a sarcastic note addressing such concerns!

Drashti Dhami's recent video

Ever since Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy, she has been on cloud nine. In her latest video, the actress is seen wearing a red jumpsuit and striking poses. But what caught fans' attention was the little baby bump.

Dropping the video, the Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi actress wrote, "Proof that my baby bump is not just a really big lunch #YesImPregnant For all those asking me, can you see it now?"

Have a look at the video here:

Fans react to Drashti's post

Shortly after Drashti Dhami posted the video, the comment section flooded with the remarks of her fans and admirers. A user wrote, "You Dnt have to prove anything …we believe you … and are happy for you …For those who dnt believe a question for them do they even believe in their own existence." Further, another comment read, "What a tight slap to haters Proud to be DDian."

Besides these, one of the fans expressed, "Love you and stay blessed in bliss! This is YOUR time, your miracle and your chance to experience as much happiness as you can in this wonderful phase of your life. You got nothing to prove to anyone."

For the unversed, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka are expected to welcome their first child in October 2024. In their pregnancy announcement video, The actress wore a white T-shirt with 'Mama in the making' written on it while her husband's T-shirt read 'Papa in the making.'

