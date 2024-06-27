Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary to Drashti Dhami-Neeraj; 6 TV couples who announced their pregnancy in unique ways

Celebrities often find unique and memorable ways to share their life's milestones with their fans. This week, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt Instagram post. While fans are rejoicing with the news, we loved how Prince made the announcement creative with one thing that he loves the most- cars.

Let's explore the creative ways our beloved TV stars, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh to Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have shared their happiness with the world.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s pregnancy announcement

After six years of enjoying marital bliss, on June 25, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary announced their pregnancy.

Prince posted a picture of his SUV with a similar-looking SUV for a child next to it and wrote a long note. The actor expressed how Yuvika had been his number one priority since he met her, but she would now only be second to their baby. The note concluded with Prince quipping how while Yuvika would teach the child English, he would take over the responsibility of teaching Hindi and Punjabi.

Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, and Gauahar Khan, among others, showed their excitement in the comment section.

Drashti Dhami’s pregnancy announcement

Actress Drashti Dhami, who is married to businessman Neeraj Khemka, is pregnant with her first child. They announced the exciting news to their fans in early June with a super creative post.

The Dill Mill Gayye actress shared a heartwarming video. In the clip, Drashti and Niraj are seen in striped clothes holding a banner that reads, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024”.

As they unroll the banner, two of their family members come and release pink and blue balloons, and another pops some confetti. As they clink the glass of their champagne, their family members come and replace the glasses with feeding bottles. At the end, two individuals come and blow whistles.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy announcement

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, who met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, are currently enjoying their best lives with baby Ruhaan.

In January 2023, they announced pregnancy by twinning in white outfits – she wore a white dress, while he opted for a white shirt and denim. Both of them wore their caps backward as they rested their heads next to each other. While Dipika's cap had the words 'mom-to-be' written on it, Shoaib's cap said 'dad-to-be.'

They wrote in the caption that they will soon welcome their first child and mentioned, “Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…”

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh’s pregnancy announcement

The head-over-heels-in-love couple, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh, never fail to set couple goals even after years of welcoming their first child. In November 2020, they announced their pregnancy with the most adorable post. The two shared a clip compiling their best moments since they started dating. What’s unique is that each photo was accompanied by a caption to give fans context.

From celebrating their 21st birthday together to the day Nakuul went down on his knees, the clip takes readers on a beautiful journey. In the caption, Nakuul wrote, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more .. Avec.”

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s pregnancy announcement

Another couple whose love story will make all the hopeless romantics melt is Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. Rahul’s proposal for his ladylove on national television in Bigg Boss 14 became the talk of the town. Currently, they are parents to a baby girl, Navya, whom they welcomed in September 2023.

In their pregnancy announcement post, the two twinned in black dress. Disha showed her baby bump in a bodycon, while father-to-be Rahul held a slate, which read 'Mummy and Daddy.' They also shared a photo and a video of her sonogram.

In the caption, they wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!”

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's pregnancy announcement

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, who welcomed twin babies in July 2023, made the announcement with a cute animated video. The clip shows the three phases of their lives- Jab We Met, Band Baaja Baarat, and Good News. The caption for their post read, “Our family is growing, and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to dawn these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's pregnancy announcement

The couple who love adventure, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, made their pregnancy announcement on social media on their babymoon. Uploading pictures from a cruise with Abhinav cradling Ruubina's bump, the two looked absolutely excited for the new phase. Their pregnancy rumors circulated for many months, and the news made the fans excited beyond words.

