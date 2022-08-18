EXCLUSIVE: Shark Tank India 2 shoot starts from tomorrow in Mumbai; Read Deets

Shark Tank India featuring Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar became one of the most loved shows on television. In April this year, Sony TV officially announced season 2 of the show, and called for registrations. “Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business! Registrations for #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony have begun,” a post on the channel’s Instagram handle had read.

Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on Shark Tank India 2. We have heard that the shoot for season 2 begins tomorrow. According to a source close to the development, the show has been in the pre-production stage for a while, and the makers are now ready to take it on the floors from tomorrow. It will be shot at a suburban studio in Mumbai, and the preparations for the big day are going on in full swing. The channel will announce the official premiere date of Shark Tank India 2 soon.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal had expressed his excitement for season 2. “I was always excited for Shark Tank, and I think it's going to have a long inning. So yea, season 2 should be power packed,” Anupam had said. However, he had remained tight-lipped about his participation in the upcoming season of the show.

When we had asked if he would be a part of Shark Tank India 2, Anupam had said, “Yeh abhi tak pata nahin mujhe. That depends on a lot of things. Hopefully I will, otherwise you know maza hi nahin bachega show mein.”

